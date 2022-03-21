I'm not saying I feel old, but the Blackberry is considered 'vintage' now. Seriously, people think they're from the 1980s! It feels like just a few years ago when 8-year-old me was begging my dad to buy me one. Well, he didn't and it wasn't just a few years but a whopping decade and a half. Time really flies.

We are as far from 2005 today as 2005 was from the invention of the wheel. — Soren Spicknall (@SorenSpicknall) March 20, 2022

I'm just now starting to notice a transition from "stuff that seems ancient and foreign to me" to "stuff that I used to own and forgot about" when I go to antique stores, and it's disturbing. — Soren Spicknall (@SorenSpicknall) March 20, 2022

When I was a teenager a mobile phone looked like this. How do you think I feel? pic.twitter.com/lTHMrsYwTF — Rob (@RobL_L) March 21, 2022

We had this fabulous invention (and yes, I STILL have MINE!) 🤪🤣😂❤️ pic.twitter.com/KBoR7hybWe — hello_mab (@hello_mab) March 21, 2022

Holy shit. This prompted me to open memory drawers I haven't touched in 30+ years. Merlin. You had to memorize patterns. People loved it. — Castle Bravo (@robert_bruce_iv) March 21, 2022

I miss those blackberries! Actual buttons. The little unobtrusive blinkie light to tell you about a new message. Now get off my lawn. — Just Titan (@TitanOrt) March 20, 2022

so happy we had these for the second wave of feminism in the 70s pic.twitter.com/KOOxaH0KFk — Sarah Devin (@sarahdevin) March 21, 2022

Those phones were basically indestructible. LOL mine would fall apart into multiple pieces (initially dropped it down the stairs, it landed on ceramic tiles) popped it all back together and it still worked! — Paula M (@Smoochie64) March 21, 2022

1) 1980s? Seriously? How can they not recognise that's from the 2000s?

2) Are they actually expecting somebody to give them money for this? Like actual real money? — Oli (@dudeoli) March 20, 2022

Best phone ever — Patti Mulligan🌻 (@chachina) March 21, 2022

Talk about a blast from the past.