I'm not saying I feel old, but the Blackberry is considered 'vintage' now. Seriously, people think they're from the 1980s! It feels like just a few years ago when 8-year-old me was begging my dad to buy me one. Well, he didn't and it wasn't just a few years but a whopping decade and a half. Time really flies.
Don't believe me? Check out this tweet:
This broke me. pic.twitter.com/qgnUmKyyju— Soren Spicknall (@SorenSpicknall) March 20, 2022
Twitter is just as shook:
We are as far from 2005 today as 2005 was from the invention of the wheel.— Soren Spicknall (@SorenSpicknall) March 20, 2022
I'm just now starting to notice a transition from "stuff that seems ancient and foreign to me" to "stuff that I used to own and forgot about" when I go to antique stores, and it's disturbing.— Soren Spicknall (@SorenSpicknall) March 20, 2022
I miss those blackberries! Actual buttons. The little unobtrusive blinkie light to tell you about a new message. Now get off my lawn.— Just Titan (@TitanOrt) March 20, 2022
so happy we had these for the second wave of feminism in the 70s pic.twitter.com/KOOxaH0KFk— Sarah Devin (@sarahdevin) March 21, 2022
Those phones were basically indestructible. LOL mine would fall apart into multiple pieces (initially dropped it down the stairs, it landed on ceramic tiles) popped it all back together and it still worked!— Paula M (@Smoochie64) March 21, 2022
1) 1980s? Seriously? How can they not recognise that's from the 2000s?— Oli (@dudeoli) March 20, 2022
2) Are they actually expecting somebody to give them money for this? Like actual real money?
Best phone ever— Patti Mulligan🌻 (@chachina) March 21, 2022
Talk about a blast from the past.