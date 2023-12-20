There are people who live and breathe among us but inhabit a universe nine realms above ours. These are the ones who carry an uncanny air of superiority about themselves. Like, they may have an atypical habit, a skill, or an opinion they believe is too celestial for the rest of the world. Take people who can understand the Australian accent or people who think their eating preferences are better than the rest of us, for instance.

Okay, alright, we can’t generalise a type just because they know or do something we don’t. But there most definitely exists a bracket of people who, because of their lifestyle, seem to possess an overestimated opinion about themselves. They may not say it, but their energies test the best of us.

An X user Nicole (@BombshellCole), asked people about the very kind who think they’re better than everybody.

iPhone users aside, what other group of people think they are better than everybody? — Nicole ✨ (@BombshellCole) December 10, 2023

And the responses are…well, let’s say too realistic.

People who watch K dramas without subtitles.



P.S: I envy them https://t.co/YiwR2Lib8B pic.twitter.com/H2AB3qHHs6 — Cheeeesy🧀 (@adagaejemba) December 11, 2023

People who get up at 5am every day by choice https://t.co/yMk7fxSQrr — El✌️ (@eld93_x) December 12, 2023

People who understand mathematics effortlessly https://t.co/l1tP9f3UNr — Renike (@iamrenike) December 11, 2023

“I read the book” people at a movie adaptation of that book https://t.co/kOlgj3pUsH — I am a Fridge (@ilurvferb) December 12, 2023

Vegetarians/vegans. Insane levels of superiority complex they have!! https://t.co/4qo9QSw6J7 — Stoic Dr V 🦷🩺💉 (@DrVW30) December 17, 2023

ppl from icse and igcse curriculums https://t.co/7fASISe4LD — lizz (@peasnotwaar) December 13, 2023

people living in delhi mumbai pune and bangalore https://t.co/1wRR5ca8SY — Trishhh (@trishh_u) December 18, 2023

People who don’t respond to messages and let their dms pile up https://t.co/PEoLkSWXEB — KINGPIN THE FOOD CONNOISSEUR (@thejoshuaosei) December 12, 2023

People who can differentiate between their right and left sides without using their hands to check first. https://t.co/dVYwJJhqi3 — Tiaraoluwa 💕 (@TheOluwabukunmi) December 11, 2023

people who see suffering as a character flaw and think the only reason they aren't suffering is because they're inherently good people and not because chance has a big role to play in it https://t.co/dDFn0JlrkB — figs(she/her) (@mmmercurialhigh) December 17, 2023

Ppl that eat rice with a fork https://t.co/L1tPooYI1t — Oxtail Papi 🇲🇺 (@OxtailPxpi) December 12, 2023

People who don’t post on IG 🤭 https://t.co/RPFmHnApIm — PopCulture Princess (@KatlehoKGMR) December 12, 2023

People who take coffee without sugar https://t.co/7r74IopoSB — Opiyo (@_Opiyonow) December 13, 2023

Guess all of us have something to feel superior about!