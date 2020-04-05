So many long weekends in 2020. Oh, the places we can go, the things we can do.

You were excited, weren't you?

Well, we definitely were.

We were so excited, we planned the year for everyone.

Now look at us and look at you.

Sitting inside our homes, unable to tell what day of the week it is.

The only week that ends, is the one which starts - and right now we are all stuck in an endless loop of days that are all merging into one another.

It seems funny how we were optimistic about partying.

And using long weekends for 3-day-trips.

It has been 3 days since I have visited my balcony, so guess who the joke is on.

Now, people would have tried to remain calm if they could see some end to this.

However, right now, that seems like a near-absurd thing to even think about.

Truly, Matthew McConaughey was more hopeful of returning from 5D in Interstellar, than most of us are about returning to normal life.

Even if the lockdown ends.

In an ideal scenario, even if the pandemic ends, who is going to have the guts to travel? Or to party at crowded places?

The hangover of this constant fear, ain't going anywhere for at least a year, which means all the long weekends are going to be spent inside. The sooner we accept that, the better.

2020 crushed our dreams in more ways than one and it just keeps getting worse.

Sorry we had hopes, universe. You have made your point. You are the mightiest.