2 astronauts just yeeted themselves into space, courtesy Elon Musk's SpaceX program. While it went off to general fanfare, there was also another unexpected reaction - jealousy. Considering the steaming pile of shit that the Earth currently is, with coronavirus, riots, locusts, and all-encompassing misery, a very common reaction was that these folks were lucky to get off the planet. And Twitter made it known.

I’m so fcking jealous to the astronauts who left earth today, they made the right choice. pic.twitter.com/2e3ETZ33Hh — Timmy #BlackLivesMatter (@balenciaga_jin) May 31, 2020

When I grow up, I'm gonna be an astronaut (I get to make my parents proud AND leave Earth, a win-win situation) — Conan || dm and follow limit || (@keisuke_unnan) May 31, 2020

why couldn’t I be one of those astronauts that left earth today :( — ayla 🕊 (@ayla_gabriellex) May 31, 2020

The astronauts that left today COME BACK AND GET ME 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 — Arthur Fairley Jr. (@aj_fairley) May 31, 2020

Congratulations to @elonmusk and #SpaceX but particularly to the astronauts who left earth yesterday. You made a good choice! — The Dyslexic Jedi (@JediDyslexic) May 31, 2020

Those astronauts who left the planet today are never going to want to come back, are they? — Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) May 31, 2020

Congratulations to any astronaut that left earth..good choice 🤚 pic.twitter.com/dWwRe44Fov — elherpha (@elherpha) May 31, 2020

Astronauts leaving earth today. A lot of people wish they could leave earth today. — Keegan Allen (@KeeganAllen) May 31, 2020

The best choice ever made in 2020 was by those Astronauts who left Earth today. Congratulations. — Mohamad Safa (@mhdksafa) May 31, 2020

Jealous of the astronauts that left earth today. — Robert Manion (@robertmanion) May 31, 2020

Good lord is it too late to be an astronaut ? — 🦋 ☻︎ (@orefejoo__) May 31, 2020

I should’ve left with the astronauts today — madeline kimberly (@madskimberly) May 31, 2020

I hope these #NASA astronauts remembered to install the Aarogya Spacoo app. — Ramesh Srivats (@rameshsrivats) May 31, 2020

#SpaceX astronauts leaving America as everything turns to shit Circa 2020 (Colorized) pic.twitter.com/3OsMoQ7fcJ — Havoc4Real (@HavocForReal) May 31, 2020

The jokes are really blasting off, huh?