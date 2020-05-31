2 astronauts just yeeted themselves into space, courtesy Elon Musk's SpaceX program. While it went off to general fanfare, there was also another unexpected reaction - jealousy. Considering the steaming pile of shit that the Earth currently is, with coronavirus, riots, locusts, and all-encompassing misery, a very common reaction was that these folks were lucky to get off the planet. And Twitter made it known.

The jokes are really blasting off, huh?