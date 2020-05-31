Congratulations to @elonmusk and #SpaceX but particularly to the astronauts who left earth yesterday. You made a good choice!— The Dyslexic Jedi (@JediDyslexic) May 31, 2020
Those astronauts who left the planet today are never going to want to come back, are they?— Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) May 31, 2020
Congratulations to any astronaut that left earth..good choice 🤚 pic.twitter.com/dWwRe44Fov— elherpha (@elherpha) May 31, 2020
Astronauts leaving earth today. A lot of people wish they could leave earth today.— Keegan Allen (@KeeganAllen) May 31, 2020
The best choice ever made in 2020 was by those Astronauts who left Earth today. Congratulations.— Mohamad Safa (@mhdksafa) May 31, 2020
Jealous of the astronauts that left earth today.— Robert Manion (@robertmanion) May 31, 2020
I should’ve left with the astronauts today— madeline kimberly (@madskimberly) May 31, 2020
I hope these #NASA astronauts remembered to install the Aarogya Spacoo app.— Ramesh Srivats (@rameshsrivats) May 31, 2020
#SpaceX astronauts leaving America as everything turns to shit Circa 2020 (Colorized) pic.twitter.com/3OsMoQ7fcJ— Havoc4Real (@HavocForReal) May 31, 2020
The jokes are really blasting off, huh?