Kala Chashma is one of the popular Punjabi tracks that most of us enjoy listening to. Not only desis, even foreigners love grooving to this peppy dance number especially in weddings. While there are many versions of the Kala Chashma performances online, you might have never imagined yourself watching this one.

Brace yourself 'coz you are about to watch an entertaining crossover of Kala Chashma and Peppa Pig (yes, the cartoon character). And there's not one but four Peppa Pigs, ladies & gentlemen. It's cute and fun at the same time.

I am talking about this video which is going viral on Twitter. The clip posted by @Kav_Kaushik shows four people grooving to the song on the dance floor at a party. What grabs our attention the most is that they are dressed up in Peppa Pig outfits. In the video, we also see a few kids who are enjoying the performance. The tweet reads:

Truly hope this is the crab evolution pipeline of memes. all algorithms finally converge to a peppa pig bollywood dance troupe (sic).

- @Kav_Kaushik

Watch it here:

truly hope this is the crab evolution pipeline of memes. all algorithms finally converge to a peppa pig bollywood dance troupe pic.twitter.com/H3GJAtVoJ6 — kav (@Kav_Kaushik) August 21, 2022

And of course, Twitterati are loving this performance. Check out their reactions here:

What have I just seen 😶 https://t.co/CJiArRpo4D — Aayush Majumdar (@AayushM) August 22, 2022

Didn't know i needed this https://t.co/i7vj78sNEP — Muskan (@muskansaddie) August 22, 2022

If the entire evolution of the internet, mobile compute, social networks, and content creation tools led to this moment of seeing four Peppa pigs dancing to kala chasma, I feel it's worth it. We did it folks, we did it (sic)!

- @vivekraju93

Yes yes yes finally https://t.co/7UwAvIhW7G — Gaurav Nandan Tripathi (@Cric_Beyond_Ent) August 22, 2022

God I want to be a part https://t.co/Vv5ZJRpbzk — mort (@mortifight) August 22, 2022

I will not be taking questions about how accurately this mirrors my mental health right now. Thank you.

- @narayani_basu

Still makes more sense than most of the news https://t.co/leVcItqCjg — Samit Basu (@samitbasu) August 22, 2022

This is the true multiverse of madness https://t.co/7FWrBu4Xy4 — darthgera123 (@PulkitRega) August 22, 2022

When on the surface you are angrez but your atma is still desi (sic).

- @Sassbee

How do I get this job https://t.co/oZIK8ZvXfH — tan 🇵🇸 (@govtissuedclown) August 22, 2022

A group of Peppa Pigs dancing to Kaala Chashma is my defining moment of the year 2022 https://t.co/KmcgXrQFHw — amogh (@uhmogh) August 22, 2022

The crossover we didn't need but deserve https://t.co/1YbIhLFbtT — 🏴 Priya (@xAccioPeace) August 22, 2022

I fiercely support this Peppa Pig x Bollywood collab 😁😍👏 https://t.co/ECQ05XQNrD — Avani Thakkar (@avanithakkar_) August 22, 2022

Pepa moves! I'm doing this at every wedding I'm forced to attend (sic).

- @UrvashiPrakash

Earlier in June this year, a video of foreigners performing to Kala Chashma at a wedding went insanely viral on the internet. Their Bollywood-style moves were hit among desis. Watch that clip here:

Coming back to the latest video, if you have a wedding to attend in future, how about practising on this crossover?