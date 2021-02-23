Who doesn't like laughing at the misery of other people? And by misery, I don't mean droughts and famines and floods or starvation. I mean, dumb people getting hurt doing dumb crap. You don't believe me, take a look for yourself.

1. Worst place to lose your glasses, isn't it?

2. Ouch! Got hurt just looking at it!

3. Oh, no! NO NO NO NO NO NOOOOO!

4. Did you spot it yet?

5. Screw that dumbass kid!

6. Hee hee hee heeee!

7. At least they are off to the beach.

8. That's genuinely happened to me BTW!

9. Luke Dunphy, is that you?

10. Whosoever holds this hammer, if he be worthy, shall possess the power of Thor.

11. You know that brief second after you slip and before you fall, when you are the only one who's aware of how much this is going to hurt? Yeah, that!

12. That is the governor of Michigan, Rick Snyder BTW!

13. Scars are just tattoos with interesting stories. LOL!

14. Sergio Ramos is at it again.

15. And this kids, is the reason why you don't want to be a frat boy.

16. All of them know what's about to happen.

17. Been there, done that. Wouldn't recommend.

18. Oh, the poor bastard!

19. Like I said, screw them kids.

20. That is going to need some stitches.

21. When you think about it, the photographer knew but they didn't tell.

22. This night did not end well for any of them.

23. Parenting 101.

24. Nice reflexes, dumbass.

25. Look at the lady on the bike, smiling!

26. And wayyy down we go... oh... ohh. *sings in Kaleo's voice*

27. She's going down for freedom!

28. When you see it!

29. Always, always wear a helmet.

30. The perfect selfie!

This probably makes us horrible people, but screw it. These are shit times and we all need a laugh.