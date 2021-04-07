Ever so often, we see an image on the internet that baffles everyone's minds. Is it an artwork? Is it an optical illusion? Or is it just photoshopped? 

Whatever it is, such photos are pretty interesting to look at, they're like a visual puzzle! And so, we found this Quora thread where people shared a couple of photos you'll have to glance at twice to decipher whether they're real or not. 

1. A 60 feet wide and 200 feet deep sinkhole in Guatemala City (2010).

2. If optical illusion was a person, this one would be it.

3. Antigravity? Superglue? Which is it?

4. A headless gymnast? A miniature artwork? Guess we'll never know. 

5. We say it's photoshopped! 

6. A sculpture in New Zealand.

7. A man who had to get his eyeball removed for a sinus cancer surgery.

8. A frying pan beach sculpture in Australia

9. An optical illusion on display outside Paris City Hall.

10. Optical illusion art by Felice Varini

11. A zebra and pony hybrid.

12. A double sculpture of Mephistopheles & Margaretta at the Salar Jung Museum in India.

13. Half-human, half-horse or girl chilling with her doggo?

14. A ship bordering a coastal town.

15. A lenticular cloud that resembles a UFO.

16. Guess Buddha has places to be?

17. Antelope Canyon in Arizona.

18. An image of lenticular clouds. 

19. A frozen lake in Switzerland.

20. A photo made using scale model sets and real models.

21. Hausmannian building, in Paris.

22. Artwork by Brazillian artist Regina Silveira. 

23. Zhangye Danxia landform in Gansu, China. 

24. Boat that appears to be floating in mid-air because the water is so clear. 

25. Trees after toxic waste spill in western Hungary. 

Did you tilt your head as hard as we did? 