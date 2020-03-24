Handling the official social media account of an established page is serious business. You can't be mucking about and liking random shitposts, no matter how funny you think they are. An official social media page must maintain decorum. Unfortunately, with great power, comes great responsibility - that doesn't always work out.

According to The Print, the official English and Hindi Twitter handles of the Government of India’s public relations arm Press Information Bureau (PIB) 'liked' a bunch of pornographic tweets.

Guys...Who is handling the @PIB_India account .. These are some of the posts liked by this Account... look at the like page on that account.. Please do something... pic.twitter.com/w7NbYfIDOb — Akash Kharat (@TheAkashKharat) March 22, 2020

There are lots of tweets which adultery video, messages, pictures are liked by @PIB_India

You are in public domain should not do like this @MIB_India @PrakashJavdekar

We feel that Your habits will not be change you are giving wrong message to the people

Please take the action pic.twitter.com/0VVilpdWiO — PRASHANT RANA 🇮🇳 (@PMRANAJI) March 22, 2020

Senior officials have claimed that random tweets were automatically getting liked from the PIB’s handles due to some technical issue.

They have taken the issue up with Twitter, and are looking into the problem. People had a hard time believing what was happening, but in the times we live in, no ones surprised.

What is this behaviour @PIB_India .I mean we are in quarantine so we all are watching porn since morning but why put secrets out. pic.twitter.com/AzS4ylb7GJ — شمس (@shams_z) March 22, 2020

Always use different browsers to operate personal social media handles and official/corporate/work-related social media handles. For instance, personal handles on Chrome and official handles on Microsoft Edge or Firefox. pic.twitter.com/ETmSFUPwsS — Karthik (@beastoftraal) March 22, 2020

⁦@PIB_India⁩ one more, is this Press info bureau or Porn India Bureau ??? pic.twitter.com/zkdbXPaK5k — Anurag sharma (@anuragtrainer) March 22, 2020

I guess the job is 'hard'er than it seems.