Handling the official social media account of an established page is serious business. You can't be mucking about and liking random shitposts, no matter how funny you think they are. An official social media page must maintain decorum. Unfortunately, with great power, comes great responsibility - that doesn't always work out.

According to The Print, the official English and Hindi Twitter handles of the Government of India’s public relations arm Press Information Bureau (PIB) 'liked' a bunch of pornographic tweets.

Senior officials have claimed that random tweets were automatically getting liked from the PIB’s handles due to some technical issue.

They have taken the issue up with Twitter, and are looking into the problem. People had a hard time believing what was happening, but in the times we live in, no ones surprised.

I guess the job is 'hard'er than it seems.