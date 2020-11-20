There's something special about the original taste of maggi that makes it our favourite and that's the reason we dont't accept it any other way.

But just like people love playing with others' feelings, there are those who love altering the very essence of maggi.

Like this one Twitter user who posted a picture of maggi with curd.

Maggi and curd is food for the soul ❤️ pic.twitter.com/RmNRVRvnfw — Felon Mask (@acnymph) November 16, 2020

Listen whoever you are. Maggi is great. Curd is great. But maggi+curd is plain disaster. It's a crime that cannot be forgiven.

And if you are wondering how people reacted to this. While some wanted to die, others threw up a little.

I love both, but separately..far far away from each other — Suj (@sujatachandran) November 17, 2020

DUDE HOW CAN YOU MURDER MAGGI LIKE THAT!? (jk though everyone has their own sense of taste) https://t.co/axj80Ozsnv — 𝙱𝚑𝚊𝚛𝚝𝚒♔︎ (@idreamaboutdogs) November 17, 2020

How to unsee this 😟 https://t.co/PJjnNssEH1 — Balaji Sankara Saravanan (@vbss75) November 18, 2020

I wanna puke..

Why it's even in my TL ..🙄 https://t.co/0fCIlXn7r7 — মারুফ | معروف (@BengaliConnect) November 17, 2020

This is why the Lord gives us plagues https://t.co/KZihbeXjgj — Ankita (@lady_gabbar) November 17, 2020

Reason and Solution for Constipation together ...😋😋😋 https://t.co/y0GsfVyxwv — Prof. Sohel (@ElProfessoh) November 17, 2020

Gunah h ye😡😡......how would someone did this typ of stupidity🥴😖 https://t.co/DRMDOWLfBu — RAJA RAGHWENDRA (@raghwendra_raja) November 17, 2020

Matlab while the soul is still in the body???? 😳

Coz I see plans of forcing it to leave https://t.co/iJevi4RybK — Arshi Siddiqui (@Arshi_E_Sid) November 17, 2020

And my soul is dead https://t.co/4vnMMBrTMI — Vivek (@CFCNirvana) November 17, 2020

Here after me while having Maggi After seeing this combo... This shit doesn't go of my mind... 🤢🤮 https://t.co/KZAedHEABk pic.twitter.com/F1Rj48mU22 — David Raj (@jdavidraj7) November 18, 2020

This is why humans should die. https://t.co/jnga7FpocN — Indian chutney (@IndianChutney) November 17, 2020

I just threw up a little https://t.co/RL9Pz83jNC — what k. naidu (@nasadiya_) November 17, 2020

If you thought you had seen the worst of 2020, check this out https://t.co/ZRQxWjs5em — Ashu (@ASHUTOSHYASH) November 17, 2020

What next, haan?