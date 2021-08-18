Do we know what our parents were like before they had us? Well, they were definitely more like us, or rather, we are more like them. Our parents also had their fun and parties. But what's it like after being a parent?

It all started with a Twitter challenge and, turns out all parents have abundantly similar experiences. This Instagram account called @GotToddlered talks about the true struggle of being a parent. From no hobbies to no social life, you go through some profound changes. With more than 88k followers, Mike Julianelle is a proud father of two.

Here are some pictures that show how different life is before and after being a parent.

1. Because the child didn't recognise him without beard.

2. Weekends are not the same anymore!

3. From relaxing in a pool to trying to balance a toddler while relaxing in a pool.

4. Drinking no longer means the same thing.

5. From having a dizzy head from drinking too much, to having a toddler sitting around your head.

6. Both smiles are just as gorgeous.

7. This was a very long drive, indeed.

8. From fitness coach to girls' scout coach?

9. From being a metal head to having a tiara on your head because your kid wants that.

10. From sunglasses on the face, to 'you've got some puke on your face'

11. Pouting for a selfie means nothing anymore.

12. In fact, even the way you take selfies changes.

13. This is what living on a beach means when you're a parent.

14. From running to stay fit, to sitting to well, just sit and spend time with your kid.

15. From 'I need space' to 'What's space?'

16. Hair now, gone tomorrow.

17. Life truly is a canvas of... memories... and... makeup?

18. Life goals and how they change...

19. From influencer stories to dad-fluencer moments.

20. Sleep? What's that?

We all should be thankful to our parents.