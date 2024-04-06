The hardest and probably the most hilarious phase in every Indian corporation is the appraisal season. You see, this is when the tables turn. When employees demand accountability for a change, and the senior management does everything possible to be evasive.

They just don’t wish to address the elephant in the room. And when they finally do, it comes with a disclaimer about the recession, about the company being in a financially tight position and a million other excuses about why the appraisal won’t match the popular expectations. So, we made pie charts depicting appraisal season in Indian Corporates, and they’re as real as they can get –

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

This is essentially tragedy mein comedy. For most of us, the appraisal season becomes tragic as you realise your company won’t do shiz to increase your salary (justifiably) until you throw a better offer letter to their faces.

Creative credits: Sawan Kumari