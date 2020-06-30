After Prime Minister Modi addressed the nation in light of the second wave of Unlock, Netizens took to Twitter to express their feelings:
Another speech that could've been a tweet. 🤦♀️— Arushi Kapoor (@curlmoohi) June 30, 2020
#NarendraModi after showing his well styled beard: pic.twitter.com/Rsmg7Wl2Mn— Siddhant Sharma (@siddyviddy) June 30, 2020
When Donald Trump spells any hindi word correctly-#NarendraModi pic.twitter.com/nFmbOmlH7d— PIYU⚡H (@piyushthakur__) June 30, 2020
Every teacher in Parents Teacher Meeting to Our Parents😐#NarendraModi— Aarvii (@KaafiZiddiHu) June 30, 2020
😂😭 pic.twitter.com/npTa4y1zOc
My mom about me #NarendraModi pic.twitter.com/mnaNCqxb7t— 💮Blue🌸 (@drishtooo) June 30, 2020
16 minutes of nothing #NarendraModi's speech— RadhakrishnanRK (@RKRadhakrishn) June 30, 2020
#NarendraModi is just talking about poors— PHilosophic βҽąʂէ💫 (@Mohitnomics) June 30, 2020
Middle class and rich Ppl ~ pic.twitter.com/08Mg0pwx9T
#NarendraModi— 丂卂卄丨ㄥ (@o_sahil2) June 30, 2020
After watching news
People to modiji pic.twitter.com/zf2DlhrG6R
When #NarendraModi didn't gave any task.— Harsh (@Nhiipata) June 30, 2020
Memers be like:- pic.twitter.com/tPjYdQdYIx
When u don't get more than two meme templates.— Wellu (@Wellutwt) June 30, 2020
Memer to Modi ji*#NarendraModi pic.twitter.com/fygciVVo01
#NarendraModi— Anid (@annoyinglyanid) June 30, 2020
My android phone notification when I try to increase the volume too loud on headphones : pic.twitter.com/0YNe9QF70e
Modi ji addressing nation for being irresponsible— I H S A R (@thatmumbaigurl) June 30, 2020
Le people : We are not laparwah.
Modi ji : #NarendraModi pic.twitter.com/VbxdNORllg
After PM Modi's address to Nation today— MEHAK🌸 (@BasKarMehak) June 30, 2020
Everyone:-#NarendraModi #PMAddress pic.twitter.com/5Pwgd5Tvpe
Middle class people after listening modi ji' speech 😢 #NarendraModi pic.twitter.com/IYbhAGq5Fx— Ayush Tiwari (@tayush72) June 30, 2020
#NarendraModi— Shambhu (@trippymaymay) June 30, 2020
When your friend brings a cigarette for you but forget to bring the Lighter pic.twitter.com/VDQyNpLK6M
#NarendraModi— rozgar_CA (@Memeswalaladka) June 30, 2020
*Me breaks a test cube by mistake*
Lab assistant: pic.twitter.com/0mTi5fgyvi
People who don't buy the ration from Ratio shop. They are be like #NarendraModi #PMAddress #pmmodiadressing pic.twitter.com/88PhbhJ2HL— Shivam Bansal- CA Aspirant (@Shivam9596) June 30, 2020
When your parents caught you using phone while studying-#NarendraModi #PMAddress pic.twitter.com/5iOa0pc88K— PIYU⚡H (@piyushthakur__) June 30, 2020
Modiji to those who are moving out without masks and not keeping distance #NarendraModi pic.twitter.com/VxFZcXjpPV— intellectual_09 (@09Intellectual) June 30, 2020
My face while listening to #NarendraModi today pic.twitter.com/XsF5t0k3T2— Bitchydidi (@visualworld_) June 30, 2020
Major Beard goals and Moustache goals. #NarendraModi pic.twitter.com/pqAgyQxay9— Narendra Modi fan (@narendramodi177) June 30, 2020
#NarendraModi— Mohd Saif (@mohdsaifaps) June 30, 2020
When your friend see you studying
He/She be like- pic.twitter.com/DzMt1aV2Kk
#NarendraModi to tax payers in his speech: pic.twitter.com/L07g5k6zdB— arey! PRINCE (@Pita_shri) June 30, 2020
Thank you, PM Modi, for giving us yet another relatable meme template.