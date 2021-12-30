On the 28th of December, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid a visit to students of IIT Kanpur. Many leaders of the BJP and the government were quick to tweet that this was a surprise visit by Modi who wanted to interact with students that were not a part of the convocation organised earlier.

But seeing the students all dressed up like backup dancers from Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham made Indian Twitter suspicious about the 'surprise'.

How is this unplanned @ANI ???? Did u send them matching attires? https://t.co/uCKxeo9PZz — -PJ (@goddess_tweets_) December 29, 2021

Never knew IIT kanpur till 2021 has a strict single color dress code for students where girls would require to wear a sari and boys would be wearing kurta and a tight churidaar pajama! Outdated seriously! @IITKanpur pic.twitter.com/1thkFexGjz — Mohsin Zaidi (@Mohsin_Xaidi) December 30, 2021

If this was a surprise visit how come all the students are seen in this dress code?? Maybe IIT students wear a kurta pyjama to college every day — Nishesh (@Nishesho) December 29, 2021

daily IIT Kanpur wale aisay he dress code may rehte hain kay. ? #JustAsking https://t.co/4cCS9Futvx — Hate watch Karnataka (@saif72122276) December 30, 2021

They were all dressed and waiting to dance for a Bole Chudiyan instareel and bugger ruined it. https://t.co/E1Q2sJmV0l — Schrödinger's acc. (@guiltypressurre) December 30, 2021

Did he do “surprise visit” at IIT Kanpur or some Bollywood shooting set..all dressed up in coordinated colors n outfits like back up dancers for a wedding!! Magic?!!🙄 https://t.co/W7NBhUXeNl — ❤️🇺🇸Sree🇺🇸🇮🇳💙 (@sreenshri) December 29, 2021

If it was a surprise visit then it means IITIANS wear ethnic dresses on normal college days.I can’t stop myself 😜😜😜😜😜😜 https://t.co/lxMJp32sHt — Farha Anees (@FarhaAnees1) December 29, 2021

Surprise visit, haan? Sure -- this is how students at IIT Kanpur dress all the time. 🤷‍♂️ https://t.co/f0FiQOnRQP — Prem Panicker (@prempanicker) December 29, 2021

What is more surprising is everyone of them wearing same color combo. Excellent surprise 👌👌👌 https://t.co/PIDmy8iLEx — rajesh surabhi (@pavanztweets) December 29, 2021

Students at IIT Kanpur looks like they're always "wedding ready", whereas students at my college looked like they were homeless, on normal days. https://t.co/Svs8MN8KcJ — Elina - mostly shit posting until further notice (@LawyerInBaking) December 29, 2021

Students that too Engineering students so well dressed without any reason and direction from the management 🙄 https://t.co/L9BZDv3p6I pic.twitter.com/HZTiKTnuXl — Ritushree 🌈 (@QueerNaari) December 29, 2021

Having been in IIT Kgp and IIT Kanpur n number of times, I can guarantee the chances of students dressed like this on a normal, casual day, is less than finding a ray of hope in hell!

In fact, you wouldn't even find any professor dressed like this 🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️ https://t.co/wj2n4m4RBB — ঈশিতা (Ishita Mukherjee) (@Ishcomic) December 29, 2021

That went as well as was expected.