On the 28th of December, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid a visit to students of IIT Kanpur. Many leaders of the BJP and the government were quick to tweet that this was a surprise visit by Modi who wanted to interact with students that were not a part of the convocation organised earlier. 

Modi IIT Kanpur
Source: Twitter

But seeing the students all dressed up like backup dancers from Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham made Indian Twitter suspicious about the 'surprise'. 

That went as well as was expected.