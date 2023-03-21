Relishing gol-gappas at a paani-puri stall is an experience in itself, be it asking the vendor to make the puchkas as spicy as possible, sincerely waiting for our turn to gulp down the snack, or having a competition of ‘who eats the most’. Jo baat road-side counter par khane mein hai wo kisi mehenge restaurant ki plate mein lene mein kahan!

Representational image. Source: Delhi Speaking/Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi

Speaking of gol-gappas, Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida recently gorged on the snack at a paani-puri counter while accompanying PM Narendra Modi during his visit to India. A video of the moment is going viral on Twitter.

Law and Justice Minister Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) shared the viral clip on the micro-blogging platform. In the video, Japan’s PM Kishida can be seen enjoying gol-gappas at the stall as PM Modi stands beside the minister. In a few seconds, we see PM Kishida gulping down the snack, and PM Modi looks at him.

Source: PM Modi’s reel. A screenshot from the video

The clip ends with the vendor asking PM Kishida if he would like to try some more gol-gappas, to which the minister replies, “I will try one more.” While the entire clip is a treat to watch, we couldn’t help but notice PM Modi’s expressions during the whole moment.

Watch the video here:

Prime Minister of Japan @kishida230 enjoying Indian snacks & Golgappas with @narendramodi Ji in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/snXKhy253s — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) March 20, 2023

Here’s how netizens are reacting to the video:

Japanese love Indian food! It’s the exact opposite in every way of their own. They have grown up eating Japanese curry with Ramen. It’s for this reason sushi has also found so many fans in India. Such a wonderful video! https://t.co/DbEB9bya9N — Tara Deshpande (@Tara_Deshpande) March 21, 2023

Did the chef put mayonnaise or not? https://t.co/y9HVS0xxry — Not Your Mom (@mymoney_plant) March 21, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT Japanese cant eat Mirchi but they can eat sour food .

aur Golgappe bilkul pasand nhi aye honge usko🥲 https://t.co/x9tzdQ4TuW — ☆𝗠𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗮☆ ᵈʰᵒⁿⁱˢᵀᴬᴺ💮 (@MearaSThakur_) March 21, 2023

Golgappa Diplomacy of @PMOIndia !! Brilliant as always.



This must be the first time in the world that two men are eating Golgappa and a lady (On duty official) looks over. I hope she got to eat her golgappa after the event. ☺️ @KirenRijiju @DrSJaishankar https://t.co/VEEtFeWtCn — Unapologetic Indian.🇮🇳 (@anil_alchemist) March 21, 2023

Appropriate the lady who explaining PMs ..even after watering 😋 ..she did not ask 1plate pani puri for me too https://t.co/ejhVwf6B4T — janardan (@JJanardansp) March 21, 2023

Empathize with the lady resisting the mouth watering items 😅 https://t.co/kLDDBn2Fey — RATNA MAGOTRA (@MagotraRatna) March 21, 2023

Internationalization of our "puchka" https://t.co/bJomoiqZM8 — Debasish Sinha (@debasish_sinha) March 21, 2023

Never understood why Golgappas never took off in south india. One of those mysteries….. https://t.co/B0Yo6GgUza — AlooPlum Kher (@MakeMyDayKatju) March 21, 2023

When it comes to golgappas..How many is too many? https://t.co/KQExiQuZVp — AashnaHarjaniEngineer (@AashnaHarjani) March 21, 2023

No one can eat just one Pani Puri 😋🥰 https://t.co/IRbTPm7Gwk — Mansi Khanderia (@Geeky_Foodie) March 20, 2023

He liked it. Who does not like Pani Puri… 😍😍😍 https://t.co/cET4ffwqON — Ajay Dave (@knowlajay) March 21, 2023

Ab date pr golgappe khilaane lejaunga https://t.co/eKdA8wpOU9 — Mansoor Chishti ™ (@Jilleilaahi) March 20, 2023

Kishida San just went "what the fack just happened in my mouth… do it again" https://t.co/emPClTb9T6 — Boring Person (@BoringPerson_19) March 20, 2023

Be it an Indian or a Japanese, no one can eat just one (golgappa)! https://t.co/sOMOFwB1uC — Pallavi Kamat (@Pallavisms) March 20, 2023

Nobody ever ate only one golgappa. Not even Japanese PM 🙂 wonder what the spice level of golgappa water was.. https://t.co/Iq0MQQX02O — Sunanda Vashisht (@sunandavashisht) March 20, 2023

Some Twitter users are highlighting PM Modi's reaction to this moment.

Modi ji eagerly waiting for his turn is all of us at Pani Puri counter. https://t.co/XLIO2msd7c — Darshan Pathak (@darshanpathak) March 20, 2023

Bhai isko khate dekh kar to Modi aur mere dono ke mu me paani aa gaya https://t.co/ugTOEzpliL — Puja (@1276puja) March 21, 2023

Modiji is patiently waiting, mereko bhi dedo pani puri wale bhaiyya🤭😂 — Dr. NiYa (@drnsycs) March 21, 2023

😅 he kind of opened his mouth as Jap PM was having one. Some kind of imitation reflex or too much much main paani pic.twitter.com/NiGFKxQ4uG — AncientOne (@ThanosBhakt) March 21, 2023

Modiji be like hume kab doge bhaiya? — Darshan Mundada (@darshanpm1992) March 20, 2023

Dekh ke lg rha hai Modiji ko bhi golgppe khane ka mn pr… अतिथि देवो भव:.. 🙏😅@narendramodi — Khushboo Mishra (@km293170) March 20, 2023

Meanwhile Modi Sir…mera number Kab aayega paani puri khaane me — ami purohit (@amipurohit1) March 20, 2023

PM Modi had originally shared the video as reel on his Facebook handle. “My friend Japan PM Fumio Kishida enjoyed gol-gappas,” he wrote. Here’s a screenshot of the clip.

Turned out, PM Modi finally tried gol-gappas with PM Kishida. Check out these pictures.

My friend PM @kishida230 enjoyed Indian snacks including Golgappas. pic.twitter.com/rXtQQdD7Ki — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 20, 2023

Japan’s PM Fumio Kishida met PM Modi in New Delhi on March 20 during his two-day visit to India to boost bilateral ties between the two nations. Apart from gol-gappas, the prime minister of Japan had also relished lassi and aam-panna while strolling in the Buddha Jayanti Park located in the national capital.

Coming back to PM Modi’s hilarious moment, we can totally relate to him. ‘Coz gol-gappas are love!