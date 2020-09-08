If you have seen Modi ji recently, you might have spotted very significant facial hair growth. Which shouldn't come as a surprise but given that Modi ji doesn't live in South Delhi, it's a bit weird to look at.
Thinking of it, if he were from South Delhi, he would also be spotting a earring and that would be somehow a lot weirder.
Oh, hey guys, this is not a criticism of Modi ji or his beard. I am really curious and have nothing else to do. I mean, if one were to criticise Modi ji, his beard won't be where they start. Doesn't even make the top 20.
Anyhow, going back to the beard, it's grown quite a bit since the lockdown. Could it be that Modi ji is trying out looks based on the theme of the season. Does, Modi ji think it's a fashion statement? Jesus, we do it cos, work from home, man! We're just lazy.
If you still think that is not a reason to talk about his beard, please, everyone else on Twitter is.
@BangaloreMirror Modi has taken social distancing too seriously , he needs a beard trim and hair cut.— rajendra chordia (@chordiaraj) September 7, 2020
This dude thinks Modi ji would actually see this. Well, if this article helps him, well... good for you, bro.
WHOA! Coming off a little strong there, my dude.
Modi Ji plz remove yourself sadhu type beard you look not attractive— bhubnesh tiwari (@tiwaribnath) September 7, 2020
Wow! This dude, gets it.
The way modi is increasing his beard,until December he will also eat the job of Santa. @FinancialTimes#ActOf_MODI #GDPTruth #GDPData #GDP2020— Sarcastic banda (@Abhay33792241) September 8, 2020
He he he...
The only growth modi has done in 6 years is his beard! pic.twitter.com/uiom9juxsU— Faizal Khan (@BaapSardarKhan) September 4, 2020
Oh, God! This is really dark.
Modi retiring to the himalayas after his beard is fully grown pic.twitter.com/GbHtLkXK4V— (sin/cos)meet (@tanme2t) September 7, 2020
And BTW, if you're thinking Modi ji has not grown that beard with intention, you're wrong, my friend. That is a pretty good trim around it.
My only concern is, how long is he willing to let it go? Does he want to get to Ramdev's level or take it a notch higher and get that whole M.S. Golwakar look. That would actually be really amazeballs for his fanbase.
We'll never know. After all, we know Modi ji doesn't take a lot of time before making sudden decisions. So maybe, one fine day at 8 PM in the night, we'll see a clean-shaven Modi ji. Hopefully, it won't be followed by a noteban.