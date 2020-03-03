With 35.2 million followers on Instagram and 53.4 million on Twitter, PM Narendra Modi is one of the most followed people on social media. There is a reason for that. He is basically an influencer.

PM Modi is doing all things a good influencer should do, to keep their numbers steady and I have proof to back my arguments.

1. He never misses a chance to play gimmicks.



*Guess what guys, I have had enough, social media is so toxic*.

This Sunday, thinking of giving up my social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram & YouTube. Will keep you all posted. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 2, 2020

Cut to...

This Women's Day, I will give away my social media accounts to women whose life & work inspire us. This will help them ignite motivation in millions.



Are you such a woman or do you know such inspiring women? Share such stories using #SheInspiresUs. pic.twitter.com/CnuvmFAKEu — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 3, 2020

2. Always wants to stay in focus. Always.

This GIF WINS!! Cannot get over Modi pushing Zuckerberg away from the camera & Mark looking like an errant kid! pic.twitter.com/fR8CrTqK22 — ZENIA D'CUNHA (@ZENIADCUNHA) September 29, 2015

3. Posts videos of himself doing quirky things to break monotony.

Trying my hand at some music in #HunarHaat... pic.twitter.com/LQDV2DWcyO — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 19, 2020

4. Vacayyyy picxxxx.

5. Food pictures because #SundayBrunchScenes.

6. When he does something, he makes sure every one knows. Warna point hi kya hai?

7. Goes live every now and then, because traction.

8. Asks random questions to make sure interaction bana rahe.

What do you think should be discussed during this month’s #MannKiBaat, which will be held on 23rd? Do you know any extraordinary community efforts transforming lives? Share them with me!



Write on MyGov, NaMo App or dial 1800-11-7800 to record a message. https://t.co/K7uJZfKZvv — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 9, 2020

9. Goes out of his way to keep up with latest trends.

10. Posts throwback pictures.

11. Wishes every one on their birthday to maintain good relations.

Birthday greetings to Karnataka’s hardworking CM @BSYBJP Ji. He is passionately working for the state’s progress, especially on farmer welfare and rural development. I pray for his long life and good health. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 27, 2020

Greetings to Bihar’s Chief Minister and my friend, Shri @NitishKumar Ji. A popular leader who has risen from the grassroots, he’s been at the forefront of furthering Bihar’s development. His passion towards social empowerment is noteworthy. Praying for his long and healthy life. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 1, 2020

12. Posts pictures with babies because sabse zyaada likes usmein hi aate hain.

13. Puts up wanderlust-y pictures with deep quotes.

Waiting for him to share his Daniel Wellington watch offer code.