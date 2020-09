It's time to address the elephant in the room - Indian news channels nowadays. Suspiciously similar to actual haathis, in that they trumpet their way through the day, the discourse in news reporting has seen a paradigm shift for the worse over the last few years. With controversy and unverified information shadowing actual facts, we thought we'd give you a few examples of how things have changed from the times of decorum, civility, and truth.

The times they are a-changin'.