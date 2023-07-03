Dating is hard, very hard at times. And we also know how dating apps are – for every success story, there are hundred cringe bios. It’s not the best scene to be a part of. And comedian Prashasti Singh shared her take on it in a recent stand-up, Retired Romantic. Of course, it’s hilarious, but it’s also so relatable.

This time, the very funny Prashasti talks about relationships and online dating in India, she starts with how there are so many unhappy marriages around all of us. And well, we cannot not agree. She goes on and mentions that most singles are happy almost all the time, but even they feel like ‘testing the waters’ every now and then. So even she installs every other dating app each year.

She says, there are men on these dating apps who’ve grown in front of her, literally. So, “Jo log saat saal pehle kehte the, ‘here for hookups only’ aaj keh rhe hain ‘looking for serious stuff only, don’t waste my time.” – her words. She also takes a dig at fuckbois, because why not? According to her, Indian men thoroughly enjoyed the fuckboi culture. But, they forgot that “Indian genes are not compatible with fuckboi culture.”

We cannot not laugh out loud at this. This stand-up like the others, is just pure Prashasti behaviour, and that’s what people love about it. And they clearly found this relatable.

