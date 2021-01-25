Recently, President Ram Nath Kovind unveiled a portrait of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose in honour of his 125th birth anniversary. Here's what the President of India Twitter handle posted.
President Kovind unveils the portrait of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose at Rashtrapati Bhavan to commemorate his 125th birth anniversary celebrations. pic.twitter.com/Y3BnylwA8X— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) January 23, 2021
However, some Twitter users soon claimed that it was actually a picture of actor Prosenjit Chatterjee, who played Netaji in the Srijit Mukherjee directed film Gumnaami.
Such is the state of affairs in this country. President of India unveils the official portrait of, yes believe me, of actor Prasenjit Chatterjee (Bumbada) and not Netaji at the Rashtrapati bhavan. Bumbada acted as Netaji in Srijit Mukherjee directed film Gumnaami.Hail the casting https://t.co/wJdo9snr3n— Dr Adil Hossain (@adilhossain) January 25, 2021
Here's a still from the film itself.
Since it was posted on 23 January, the issue has been gaining more attention, as more people on Twitter claim that the President committed a major gaffe.
This is called hypocrisy....don't even know real #NetajiSubhasChandraBose picture....shame..— Deshbhakt (Not andhbhakt) (@Im_ak9) January 25, 2021
It is really painful, excriciatingly hurtful, that our nation has descended to such depths of incompetence where the photograph of an actor, AN ACTOR!! is unveiled by the President of India.— Shomona Khanna (@alterlaw) January 25, 2021
Whoever is responsible for this humiliation shd be sacked.
After donating ₹5 lakhs to the Ram temple the President honours Netaji by unveiling a portrait of Prasenjit, the actor who played him in biopic— Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) January 25, 2021
God Save India (because this government certainly can’t) https://t.co/RWnkZOP9BB
This is unbelievably hilarious. The Portrait that President of India Unveiled, it is is of Actor Prosenjit who played role of Netaji (Look at Eyes). That’s like unveiling Portrait of Ajay Devgan as Bhagat Singh https://t.co/voRxerFmoU— Joy (@Joydas) January 25, 2021
Prosenjit Chatterjee who played Bose in a film is Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose for the government.— Navjot Gulati (@Navjotalive) January 25, 2021
Filed under:
WRITING SATIRE IS IMPOSSIBLE in this country. https://t.co/dGLP2zmsMr
Dear @rashtrapatibhvn this is actor Ben Kingsley not Mahatma Gandhi. Pro tip for the next portrait you unveil. Might save the blushes pic.twitter.com/YqxLV96fKo— Swati Chaturvedi (@bainjal) January 25, 2021
Sir, he is the famed actor Prosenjit playing Netaji and not Netaji himself. 🙏🏼 https://t.co/Bio976cvaJ— TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) January 25, 2021
What an honour for actor Prosenjit Chatterjee as @rashtrapatibhvn unveils his poster instead of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose.— Gaurav Pandhi (@GauravPandhi) January 25, 2021
What's next? Ben Kingsley's pic as Gandhi's & Roshan Seth's as Nehru? Such disdain for Netaji has never been seen before. How can anyone be so uninformed? https://t.co/I2vtlv5Iye pic.twitter.com/zNCGjq35zb
The President of India unveiled a picture of actor Prosenjit who played Bose instead of the actual Bose. What's next? Ben Kingsley on our currency notes? Vivek Oberoi on Mann ki baat? Ajay Devgn as Bhagat Singh? Imagine the trolling by Bhakts if Rahul Gandhi did this same mistake https://t.co/w8vcHXxcDt— Sankul (@sankul333) January 25, 2021
Despite this, it's been confirmed that the picture was actually of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and not the actor people thought it was.
Sorry, took down the tweet laughing about President inaugarating portrait of Netaji Subash Chandra Bose at Rashtrapati Bhawan. @free_thinker corrected me, it indeed is photo of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose and not an actor. @MahuaMoitra @_AdilHussain please do the same.— Shruti Chaturvedi (@adhicutting) January 25, 2021
+1, fell for this too.— meghnad 🔗 (@Memeghnad) January 25, 2021
Tweet deleted. 🙏 https://t.co/WtK417A3K0