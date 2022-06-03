Queen Elizabeth has completed 70 years as a monarch, and to celebrate that, a special military parade was organised on May 2.

What was called the platinum jubilee celebration, was attended by the common public as well as all key members of the royal family.

This means that "high-profile" doesn't even begin to cover it, but if there was one person who completely stole the show, it was 4-year-old Prince Louis.

Let's just say he wasn't very impressed with the whole thing. The loud noises, etc.

The Queen’s serene smile in contrast to Prince Louis’ expression is hilarious😭#PlatinumJubilee pic.twitter.com/flFqB6PLit — Belle (@RoyallyBelle_) June 2, 2022

But in some moments, he was just being mischievous, to be honest.

Look at Catherine here just laughing away because what are you going to do?!

Catherine laughing at Prince Louis’ balcony antics is everything😂#PlatinumJubilee pic.twitter.com/RiymNY1dKN — Belle (@RoyallyBelle_) June 2, 2022

The guy really couldn't care less.

Prince Louis on Buckingham Palace balcony is a mood pic.twitter.com/DGkNKSd0Rj — Elly Blake (@eb_journo) June 2, 2022

Now, Prince Louis may not be aware but this was one of the most diligently covered events of the year. Which means his pictures were everywhere within minutes and people seem to love them.

Absolutely loving the Prince Louis vibes right now. pic.twitter.com/62XpLiiJpN — Hatty Collier (@HattyCollier) June 2, 2022

Prince Louis’ expressions were absolutely priceless today😭💙 pic.twitter.com/LQ2SnJ4OjJ — Belle (@RoyallyBelle_) June 2, 2022

Prince Louis’ final little wave as they head inside🥰



So sweet! pic.twitter.com/XllGHp3XZ6 — Belle (@RoyallyBelle_) June 2, 2022

Catherine and Charles having a normal conversation whilst the noise of the Typhoons did not impress Prince Louis😂#PlatinumJubilee pic.twitter.com/kiHktKebcO — Belle (@RoyallyBelle_) June 2, 2022

I loved every second of the flypast!! It was so beautiful and iconic, fit for a historical time! And omg the Cambridge kids are just the cutest 🥺🥺 Prince Louis is so funny and it was lovely to see him talking to the Queen! Amazing Trooping the Colour as always 😍😍😍😍 pic.twitter.com/zk4IuUeJxs — The Cambridges (@loveforcambridg) June 2, 2022

Boss baby being a boss as the first one out on the balcony 😂#PlatinumJubilee #PrinceLouis pic.twitter.com/QjDfPccPrf — Cambridge Crown 👑 (@CambridgeCrown) June 2, 2022

Prince Louis was definitely the star of the showing his full repotoire of facial expressions on the Buckingham Palace balcony for Trooping the Colour #TroopingTheColour #PlatinumJubilee #PrinceLouis #Royals pic.twitter.com/OHOVRTJl0V — Rookie (@royalfocus1) June 2, 2022

Princess Charlotte putting an end to the enthusiastic waving from her younger brother, Prince Louis. #PlatinumJubilee #HM70 #TroopingTheColour (No copyright breach intended. Copyright BBC Television) pic.twitter.com/oojLboe9wb — Royal Reporter (@RoyalReporterUK) June 2, 2022

Aw prince Louis, definitely being boss baby. pic.twitter.com/OzoAEE0t5J — Annie_ 21 (@fairyunicorn24) June 2, 2022

We've got a new star!