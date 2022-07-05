What's the weirdest profession you know? Hold back! I have something that will make you scream WTF!

Roma Abdesselam claims to be a professional Stay-At-Home daughter.

Now whatever you're thinking, it's 10X more magnificent than that. This New Yorker's daily agenda includes making videos of herself, spending money her parents earned, and leading the most lavish life one could possibly imagine. Her extravagant lifestyle has also garnered her super-high engagement and views over social media, where she is also an influencer.

In an interview with the New York Post, Abdesselam talked about her eccentric lifestyle but refrained from sharing what her parents do for a living.

I’ve turned spending [my parents’] money as a stay-at-home daughter into a job, and that’s been very, very fun for me.

In a recent video she uploaded on her social media, she shared how her boyfriend's therapist called her 'manic' before she went on to detail her day in which she singlehandedly spent a whopping sum of $9326 i.e., ₹7,36,814. This includes $600 on eyebrows and $1,353 on perfumes and skincare.

What's all the more astounding is that this sum is way less than what she has previously also exhausted in a one day. Some days she even spends up to $50,000, which is approximately 40 lacs in the Indian currency.

I often get tricked by sales associates who’ll say something like, ‘Oh, this is the last Chanel Exotic [leather bag].’ And I’m like, ‘Oh my god, I have to all these Exotics. I need them.’

Reportedly, seeing her spendthrift nature, her parents have cut her off financially at the moment. But she doesn't seem to mind because those cash bans hardly ever stay for long.

From Gucci to Dior, from Chanel to Prada, Abdesselam walks from one brand to another. Her parents may have cut her off financially, but she gets her money rolling from brands that get attracted to her skyrocketing engagement numbers on social media. Her TikTok videos have recorded over 15 million views.

Besides luxury clothing, Abdesselam spends hefty sums on her premium facial care, private pilate classes, lavish apartment, and other exquisite items. Before the coronavirus pandemic hit home, Abdesselam was planning to launch her own beauty business, but didn't really go ahead with it. At the moment, she is doing pretty well on her own with her growing influencer footprint.

As bizarre as it seems, her followers are really carried away by her luxurious lifestyle.

Sounds strange?

If you think this is the most bizarre job in the world, you may be shocked to know there is something called a 'Rental Boyfriend.' Yes, In Tokyo, if you're single and seek a boyfriend, you can skip the trouble to build a relationship, and just hire a rental boyfriend.

Or, if you really like sleeping and that's what you want to do all day long, there are people who're Professional Sleepers.' Yes, they sleep while scientists toil on sleeping disorders.

YOU'RE WELCOME!