It’s been a few years since ‘Gopi Bahu’ became a phenomenon, a stock character for the Internet’s meme universe. Her miserable life in the Modi household got us cackling even on our draining days. When life ceased to make sense, it was Gopi Bahu and her La La La tune on anything AhemG that made us happy.

You know, everything was beautiful. We had made peace with Gopi being our source of happiness. And then, out of nowhere, like a meteor from the universe’s emptiness striking Earth, it hit us. That it’s me, you, us, we’re Gopi Bahus, eternally bonded in a toxic relationship with the Modi family, our office. In this enterprise, Kokila Ben is the ultimate boss, while AhemG is the micro-manager who couldn’t care less.

Don’t believe us? Figure out for yourself:

1.

2.

3.

4.

ADVERTISEMENT

5.

6.

7.

8.

ADVERTISEMENT

9.

10.

If we’ve put you in an existential crisis, we’re sorry. But, if it helps, we’re in the same boat.