A man on Reddit shared a story about a scrabble night out with his girlfriend and her friend, and it did not sit well with the internet. His girlfriend and him went over to her new Indian friend's place, who invited them over and cooked for them.

When they decided to play scrabble, he noticed that the 'Indian' friend was cheating.

Why did he think so? Because there is no way she could be so good at it. Especially since he was an English lit student, and a racist.

We're so grateful for the girlfriend's decision to reconsider her relationship with this oblivious and ignorant reddit thread writer. Also, FYI, India is the second-largest English speaking country in the world and we are taught the language right from primary school. The ignorance!

AITA for saying that an Indian girl was cheating at Scrabble? https://t.co/x8nOAc2ru1 pic.twitter.com/XjtvtnBZLT — Am I the Asshole? (@AITA_reddit) September 15, 2020

Twitter obviously agrees that this man is being racist AF and decided to call him out on the 'Am I The Asshole' thread:

this guy has never watched a spelling bee. iridocyclitis. https://t.co/143TaN3LJL — ahmed ali akbar (@radbrowndads) September 16, 2020

Aside: Scrabble isn't just about having a huge vocabulary. There's strategy involved too, and it sounds as if Priya has a terrific grasp of both. — Jane Lebak (@JaneLebak) September 15, 2020

if OP lives in the UK and is forgetting his own country's colonial history, that is just the chef's kiss of racism — screaming inside my heart (@kaitlynb322) September 15, 2020

Exactly! He's just plain racist too (and possibly misogynistic) to not believe that an Indian woman could possibly be more intelligent than him. Also, accent doesn't mean you're not able to have a vast vocabulary. — Kathrine Pandell 🎃🇩🇰🇬🇪🏳️‍🌈 (@kathrinepandell) September 15, 2020

Let a girl take a crap, Kyle. — Courtney Enlow (@courtenlow) September 15, 2020

‘I knew I’d decimate them both easily’. You were the A at this point. The racism confirmed it.



Really want the GF to dump him and start a relationship with her lovely friend. — Lynn Nothegger (@Lynn_Nothegger) September 15, 2020

Extra note: Both of her long words would have wiped her tiles. But she only went to the bathroom once. So, somehow, she psychically predicted what tiles she would draw, and looked up words for them. Or OP’s an idiot. — Joshua Hitch (@hitchopottimus) September 15, 2020

Someone even introduced the guy to Shashi Tharoor in the comments, and he refused to accept that he was Indian.

I was curious and he came back to double down like some kind of sandwich. pic.twitter.com/e6PqlusZU0 — a gay-lady loving homosexual #BlackLivesMatter (@dreadravenanzu) September 16, 2020

BRB sending this man Akshay Kumar's speech from Namaste London.