The world is a joke - no matter how serious things get, there's always some kind of uncanny coincidence, a bizarre misaligning of the stars that results in news that even The Onion wouldn't be able to dream up.

The latest in this series of cosmic WTFuckery is the news of a student named Rahul Modi, who recently scored rank 420 in the UPSC exam.

So not only is his name a portmanteau of 2 highly political figures (a polimanteau, if you will), but he also scored 420 in his exams? Seriously god, you're hitting us with the 'chaar sau bees-polimanteau combo'? Damn.

UPSC Result - Rank 420 - Rahul Modi😂 next level crossover #UPSCResults pic.twitter.com/sQfnD3d4Tw — Ravi verma (@raviverma063) August 4, 2020

As you can probably tell, Twitter pounced on this freaky twist of fate like a moth to the flame. A 420 flame.

Rahul and Modi – the names of the two biggest political rival leaders in India.. @narendramodi @RahulGandhi pic.twitter.com/Pp3k3lkLy6 — RAVI CHANDRA (@racegurram008) August 5, 2020

https://t.co/BX5MQZ7qRQ



Can't get more bizarre than this - Rank no. 420 - Rahul Modi! Need I say more! 😃😛😂 #UPSCResults pic.twitter.com/1xF0AXhZ1p — Ananth Rupanagudi (@rananth) August 4, 2020

Wait a Minute !

Look at the name who got the rank 420



इतना सच कौन बोलता है भाई?#UPSC #UPSCResults pic.twitter.com/ITUW3E1q0z — Er.Altaf Ansari ( Stay home stay safe ) (@altaf4u89) August 4, 2020

Meanwhile Rahul Modi in Cabinet After UPSC results...

420 Rank... pic.twitter.com/vQZ3gbGSSW — YASH🌴 (@i_m_yash__) August 4, 2020

I have a sudden urge to change my name to Rahul Modi and contest elections as an independent candidate. pic.twitter.com/sZidIVrhAv — spar (@Sparsh97) August 4, 2020

Congratulations rahul modi!!! And for all Indian political parties... Ap chronology samjhiye... 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/Nh19bYJEdw — vivek bhasker (@BhaskerViv) August 4, 2020

Kanan and Biswa were right. This proves, once and for all, that Rahul Modi can do anything. pic.twitter.com/wjmyBHu7l9 — Viraj & Bird (@viritaserum) August 4, 2020

Have a good life, Rahul Modi!