New Year is just around the corner, and so is the partayyyyyy fever. More than being happy that a brand new year is beginning, I feel the excitement comes from behind tears that tend to say, "I made it through another whole year of 365 days, alive and well." It is what it is.

But the party can end up with people wasted and drunk, and still very keen on driving. And that's where Rajasthan Police's latest campaign serves the perfect reminder to keep us alive and well. Taking references from pop culture, the Twitter campaign features famous one liners and dialogues that we all are familiar with. A clever technique, I must say.

Rajasthan Police's creative campaign on spreading awareness is going viral.

Widely going viral, one of the tweet creatives used Rajesh Khanna's popular line from Amar Prem that says, "Pushpa, I hate tears." But instead, they creatively turned it into, "Pushpa, I hate tears beer."

Another tweet from the campaign twisted the famous shayari by Rahat Indori, "Bulati hai magar jaane ka nahi...", one of the most used meme templates, into yet another warning.

Even Raaj Kumar's famous dialogue from Waqt that said, "Jaani yeh bachon ke khelne ki cheez nahin! Haath kat jaaye toh khoon nikal aata hai" was used in one of the tweets.

And, as no one can forget Dr. Viru Sahastrabuddhe a.k.a. Virus's Draconian philosophy using eggs, the campaign struck the right chord with this one too.

Dark, but does the work.

Internet is lauding Rajasthan Police's creativity in spreading awareness about drinking and driving, which is a genuinely a major concern on New Year. Using the hashtags #PartywithCaution and #DontDrinkAndDrive, the right message is being driven home.

Important information through sarcastic way 👍👍 — varshika singh (@varshikasingh7) December 29, 2021

Don't drink and drive, save your life and and support rajasthan police 👍👍 — Parul Sharma (@ParulSh34589438) December 29, 2021

Great initiative by Rajasthan Police👍👍👍#DontDrinkAndDrive — mukul singh (@mukulsi93549915) December 29, 2021

Rajasthan police got no chill😂😂 — Deeksha Sharma (@Deeksha69663867) December 29, 2021

Very creative — Jodhpur Corona Updates (@indiacovid) December 27, 2021

🤣 OP 😜 Tweet of the Year 🤪😂 — Vishnu Sharma (@VishnuS86311325) December 28, 2021

Creativity Level 😉😍 — Vishnu Sharma (@VishnuS86311325) December 28, 2021

Rajasthan Police's clever and creative way to spread awareness deserves accolades!