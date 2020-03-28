If you believe in God, you must believe in the Devil also. Imagine yourself in a dark deserted road with no one in sight. What inevitably runs in your head is a montage of unspeakable images.

These 12 real-life pictures are not for the faint-hearted:

1. This picture of Blanche Monier who was starved in captivity for 24 years by her mother.

2. This photograph of an empty California asylum.

3. A crime scene, where 6 people of the same family were murdered in Germany. They were hacked by the killer with an ax-like weapon.

4. A novice photographer took this suicide photo by chance.

5. This deserted theme park in Japan.

6. An actual Halloween costume from the 1800s.

7. This single chair on the ocean floor.

8. The picture of this soldier was taken during the Second World War. He is believed to be in shock.

9. This picture taken from Google streetcar is of a thing called the 'Doll'.

10. A picture of Amityville House was taken by Jean Campbell, who was investigating the strange happenings in the house. It is said that this is a picture of the ghost of a child who died many years ago.

11. The scratch marks of Jewish prisoners inside the gas chambers of Auschwitz.

12. The last photo of Regina Volters was taken by her kidnapper. After taking this picture, he killed Regina.