If you believe in God, you must believe in the Devil also. Imagine yourself in a dark deserted road with no one in sight. What inevitably runs in your head is a montage of unspeakable images.

These 12 real-life pictures are not for the faint-hearted: 

1. This picture of Blanche Monier who was starved in captivity for 24 years by her mother.

Source: baomoi

2. This photograph of an empty California asylum.

Source: lupusinforum

3. A crime scene, where 6 people of the same family were murdered in Germany. They were hacked by the killer with an ax-like weapon. 

Source: twitter

4. A novice photographer took this suicide photo by chance.

Source: buzzfeednews

5. This deserted theme park in Japan. 

Source: pinterest

6. An actual Halloween costume from the 1800s.

Source: tumblr

7. This single chair on the ocean floor.

Source: medium

8. The picture of this soldier was taken during the Second World War. He is believed to be in shock.

Source: medium

9. This picture taken from Google streetcar is of a thing called the 'Doll'.

Source: brilio

10. A picture of Amityville House was taken by Jean Campbell, who was investigating the strange happenings in the house. It is said that this is a picture of the ghost of a child who died many years ago.

Source: randomarchive

11. The scratch marks of Jewish prisoners inside the gas chambers of Auschwitz.

Source: mypetjawa

12. The last photo of Regina Volters was taken by her kidnapper. After taking this picture, he killed Regina. 

Source: 4chanarchives