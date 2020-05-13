We Indians are a rare breed. From language to food and lifestyle, humein kuch bhi do hum usme desi tadka laga hi dete hai.

And while this quality of ours gives us a unique recognition in the world, it also raises questions in people's minds.

Questions like:

Making an observation about our use of English language, someone on Reddit asked, 'Why do Indians use 'only' and 'no' so much when they speak English?'

This was the user's observation:

Indians replying to the question, showed their desi sides. Because you can't take away these words from their dialect.

There were others who said that this is the effect of native language. LOL.

Always.

We are like that 'only no'.