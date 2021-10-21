As important as sex education is, it is weirdly uncommon. Not just in India, but all around the world, schools don't really have Sex-Ed. And even if the curriculum does, it's just a bunch of awkward teenagers giggling as the teacher nervously tries to skim through it.

This leads to questions like these just floating around on Reddit. Reddit user DJnyancatz here wanted to know if his testicles were meant to go inside the condom.

He would soon find out the fallacy of his ways.

Well, this was nuts. But seriously guys, don't do the whole balls thing.