Ever been in a situation when someone was being an ass to you, and you wanted to give it back to them without stooping to their level but didn't have the perfect comeback? Well, these people are sharing their best insults and you can keep a note for the next time you need to use some.

So, next time you need a comeback, it doesn't have to be while in the shower later. Just use these, and watch the colour fade from their face.

Also Read | 18 Of The Most Savage Social Media Comebacks That Deserve Awards For Their Brutality