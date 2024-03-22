We, humans, are naive a lot of times, forever chasing winters, and then wonder about sunshine. Life is always easier said than done, isn’t it? We can be the world’s best preachers but don’t ask us about implementing half of the things we say. Like true anti-heroes, our actions are often at war with the fountain of wisdom we so graciously shower upon our best friends.

I mean, there is hardly any person who hasn’t done 9 of the things mentioned below because we’re all on the same ship. And it is sinking. Take a look –

1. You hate your workplace with every breath of your existence yet return to the same hellhole every morning because you’re in a toxic relationship with your company

2. Presentation is on 10th April? Guess I’ll make the first slide on 9th midnight

3. Asking your friend to cut off all communication with their ex while you go home to your toxic partner

Well, it sure is easier to preach things than to implement them.

4. Spend half of your salary the minute it’s credited cos retail therapy is your addiction

5. Drink 900 cups of coffee everyday then wonder why are you so anxious

6. Take gym membership in overconfidence then quit after 3 days

7. Order junk food even when you promised yourself you’d start eating healthy food

8. Snooze alarms until it’s established you will be late to office FIFTH time in the week

9. Overshare with colleagues then regret the same moment cos you don’t trust them one bit

