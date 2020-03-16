As almost everybody around the globe is on a mandatory house arrest due to the COVID-19 outbreak, Twitter is flooded with hilarious memes on social distancing and quarantine life.

I’m headed to Wakanda! #JamesGang👑 and my closets friends and family. See y’all on the other side! ✌🏾 — LeBron James (@KingJames) March 16, 2020

Because laughter is said to be the 'best' medicine, we sieved through Twitter to curate the best, most relatable moments that you can enjoy virtually while isolating yourself.

So all these years I wasn't introverted I was social distancing? There's a good spin.#SocialDistancing#GenX pic.twitter.com/02584egbmT — Cynthia Faythe (@CynthiaFaythe) March 16, 2020

Absolutely brilliant logo change proposal !

Proposed new Tokyo 2020 Olympics Logo. #SocialDistancing pic.twitter.com/O5Ihsvh7e3 — Joey (@DrJoyeeta) March 16, 2020

My mom is really telling me not to go outside too much cause all this virus stuff and if i do go out then i shouldn’t be out too late. So this is what brown girls go through?? Man i hate it here — Naweed (@nvweeed) March 12, 2020

The number one benefit of working from home is not wearing a bra. — Shakira Sison (@shakirasison) March 13, 2020

Introverts watching the whole world forced to stay indoors due to Corona virus while they've been doing that for years#Covid_19 pic.twitter.com/JdbHugacoL — no name (@kmh_1992) March 12, 2020

#corona is going to be a real test of relationships like yeah we’ve been dating for 6 months but can you handle being w me for two weeks nonstop here we go #coronavirus — Lauren Zima (@laurenzima) March 14, 2020

Looks like ghosting is what has prepared us all for life with corona virus. — Warsh Yer Hands (@IanLeSage) March 12, 2020

Just to recap the first 90 minutes of working from home...



- 8 am: 7 year old asks me if I got fired.



- 9:30 am: Every time I'm not at my computer or on my phone, my 4 year old tells me "Dada, you're not working enough"



Good start. — Scott Day (@SDDay35) March 13, 2020

Me, an introvert, learning social distancing is the only way to stop the corona virus: pic.twitter.com/s0gX0nZdxm — Anna Rasmussen (@arasmussen918) March 11, 2020

When you have to cancel your cruise trip!! #SocialDistancing pic.twitter.com/y5srPzZOmJ — Milad khorrami (@milad_khorrami) March 15, 2020

have fun in the time of tension and stress

#CancelEverythingNow pic.twitter.com/iCg5Tpts0k — Tabish (@tabishkafili) March 12, 2020

My favorite part about working from home is that I can cry in my OWN bathroom — Quarent-Leen Mary O’Connell (@i_Lean) March 13, 2020

Good enough reason to do the ironing later! Thanks George! #SocialDistancing pic.twitter.com/Vx4f2Ftzq2 — Sally Bonsall (@BonsallSally) March 16, 2020

Overthinking in 2019: what if he isn’t into me anymore and is ghosting me

Overthinking in 2020: what if he got coronavirus and that’s why he can’t text me — Taco Belle (@isabellekolik) March 11, 2020

When all the other colleges in the area are closing their doors except your school. #CancelEverythingNow pic.twitter.com/j0swopxdrN — Emily Raine (@GrimEmily) March 12, 2020

Any other socially awkward introverts out there feel oddly aroused anytime anyone mutters the phrase “social distancing”? Asking for...myself. Obviously. 😔 — Lynzy Lab (@LynzyLab) March 11, 2020

I know somebody needs to hear this right now DO NOT TEXT YOUR EX I REPEAT DO NOT TEXT YOUR EX — Charlene deGuzman (@charstarlene) March 13, 2020

Sting was ahead of his time with social distancing. pic.twitter.com/zqI6cWmt2g — Ross (@GoldStandard000) March 16, 2020

Oh Darling! Resist the urge to Come Together, Because I Want You to make it to The End. #socialdistancing might be a burden, but we need you to Carry That Weight. pic.twitter.com/4GSxBxINwo — The Brothers Steve (@TheBrothersSte1) March 15, 2020

Finally introverts experience a world that is suited for us. All events cancelled, we don't even have to go thru the trouble of flaking. No one is making random small talk or physical contact. Everybody minding their business. 🙏🏿 — Chun E (@LIBGyal) March 12, 2020

Me waiting around for the email from my boss saying i can work from home #COVID19 #CancelEverythingNow pic.twitter.com/1e2PiyJLuO — maybe: emma (@emma_thomas4) March 12, 2020

During social distancing, it’s important to remember good conference call etiquette:



- awkward silence

- can you hear me

- [weird small talk because someone is 10 min late]

- BEEP BOOP

- strange crunch

- heavy breath

- oops sorry you go ahead

- sorry no, you

- BOOP beep

- bye? — Julieanne Smolinski (@BoobsRadley) March 10, 2020

So "social distancing" is gonna save us all from #CoronaVirusSeattle.



YAY INTROVERTS WILL SURVIVE AND RULE THE WORLD



Quietly, of course. But still. — Soozcat (@cosmicfunpalace) March 3, 2020

I’ve been cancelling plans at the last minute for years so I guess you could say that I invented social distancing. — The Mom Who Knew Too Much (@Gilapfeffer) March 12, 2020

My dog is the happiest with this arrangement, actually. 🤗 — Shakira Sison (@shakirasison) March 14, 2020

introverts and ppl w/ social anxiety rn thinking #CoronaOutbreak #CancelEverything pic.twitter.com/y47JQmqqrQ — easily distracted / distracts others (@ADHDmommas) March 12, 2020

Introverts: watching everyone complain about having to stay inside due to the coronavirus...

#coronapocolypse pic.twitter.com/Dha24ETkpV — Shawn Stewart (@ShawnSt3wART) March 15, 2020

Officially blaming all ghosting on “social distancing.”



It’s not me, it’s Coronavirus. — squished grape (@MirandaFlores18) March 11, 2020

“Sorry I’m practicing social distancing” is about to be the most popular break up text of 2020 — Ali Kolbert (@AliKolbert) March 12, 2020

the human has been working from home the last couple days. and every so often. they let me participate in the video calls. all the other humans cheer when they see me. i am the only thing holding their company together — Thoughts of Dog® (@dog_feelings) March 10, 2020

Day 1 of self isolation and this is what we’ve got #coronapocolypse #coronavirus pic.twitter.com/oabj1pa9Id — Bridget Grimm (@bgrizzleswizzle) March 16, 2020

Live footage of me, my wife and my daughter all working from home today (and for the next two weeks) pic.twitter.com/c8NuSQit3Q — Dan Saltzstein (@dansaltzstein) March 11, 2020

