As almost everybody around the globe is on a mandatory house arrest due to the COVID-19 outbreak, Twitter is flooded with hilarious memes on social distancing and quarantine life. 

Because laughter is said to be the 'best' medicine, we sieved through Twitter to curate the best, most relatable moments that you can enjoy virtually while isolating yourself. 

Let us know how you're living the quarantine life and social distancing yourself, in the comments section below!