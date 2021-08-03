No one understands what it's like to be poor until they've experienced it first hand, otherwise they often end up misunderstanding the disadvantaged. 

Every second financially stable individual tries to solve their misery. Sadly, giving financial knowledge when all they need is money won't pay their bills. 

We came across a Reddit thread where people share the harsh truths about being poor and nothing hits harder. 

via GIPHY

1. Giving financial tips ain't as easy as you think. 

Source: twitter

2. Financial health is the best form of therapy. 

Source: twitter

3. Can someone explain where my billions at? 

Source: MattBellassai

4. The class that's more important than anything. 

Source: jfitzgeraldMD

5. Sometimes a roof above our head is all we need. 

Source: twitter

6. Sadly your gyaan will not feed them. 

Source: wendi_c_thomas

7. And also provide the peace of mind without spending a single buck.  

Source: TheBashBuzz

8. A financial pro since childhood. 

Source: reddit

9. You say a Europe trip once in a year won't buy me happiness?

Source: angellenise

10. It's difficult to manage but some have made peace with it. 

Source: joeygllghr

11. The budget does not allow. 

Source: reddit

12. Only if Santa could pay the house rent. 

Source: RobbieDigital88

13. Been there, done that. 

Source: reddit

14. It's a vicious circle. 

Source: reddit

15. Breaking News! Milennials are also broke. 

Source: reddit

16. Nothing hits harder. 

Source: reddit

17. And you ask why poor people are bad at saving money?

Source: reddit

What are your thoughts on this? Let us know your comments below!