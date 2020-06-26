As a millennial with zero survival instinct, I have been struggling to make it through the lockdown. But with practicing chores every day, I have to say I'm slightly getting better at almost everything except for doing the dishes.

I will never understand how I can spend most of my day cleaning dirty bartans and still not find a clean spoon when I actually need it. Somehow mysteriously my sink is always filled with dirty bartans minutes after I have just cleaned a pile of dishes.

If you hate doing the dishes, don't worry, you're not alone because Netzines across the globe take to twitter to share their hilarious, relatable experiences:

If your shirt don’t look like this after doing the dishes then you truly did not do those dishes pic.twitter.com/sxOp4iLk4n — clownlito #blacklivesmatter (@clownlito) June 24, 2020

What I do - Bartan dhona



What I write on my resume - Aqua Thermal treatment of Ceramics, Aluminium and Steel under a constrained environment. — Arwa (@arey_waah) March 28, 2020

Who called it do din ke bartan dhona and not binge wash🤔 — anshuka (@AnshukaKadhane) April 21, 2020

Every single girl's life in 5 steps:

1- Born.

2- Bartan uthana.

3- Bartan dhona.

4- Bartan set krna.

5- Dead. 🙂 — Zainab Hayat (@EstoyRoto_) April 22, 2020

Sorry got late coz Bartan dhona was more important 😭😭😭 — Priyanka Hemanti Bhatt (@iPriyankaBhatt) May 19, 2020

A handy guide to doing dishes



For more funny jokes, memes &… view more: https://t.co/rVPo0dQfMR pic.twitter.com/i0L8tfLhjR — Fun Voi (@FunVoi) February 21, 2018

me after doing the dishes three times today pic.twitter.com/8tn4Za88Vg — lesbian gerard (@mothmanYMCA) June 24, 2020

Me: baithe baithe bore hue, karna hai kuch kaam.

Mom: Shuru karo bartan dhona, leke lockdown ka naam #meme #memesdaily — ✨DheetInsaan✨ (@InsaanDheet) May 23, 2020

Everything is temporary but " bartan dhona is parmanent. — ShOnA (@hey__shona) June 19, 2020

Fuck it im making a bartan playlist for y’all. My recco while doing dishes. — Ritviz (@RITVIZ) June 23, 2020

if bartan dhona is an art, call me maanjnu bhai — 🐳🐋 (@uwusap) June 20, 2020

Hey Siri, how do you console a drunk 40 year old woman crying about her son not doing dishes — sick mike (@mike_murphy02) June 23, 2020

When you touch wet food while doing the dishes#memes pic.twitter.com/ygBt50ztQR — Зимний солдат ★ (@morganedhdt) November 6, 2019

Qasam se bartan dhona bara mushkil kaam hai 😨😬 — ص ف ی (@safihassan_15) June 21, 2020

Washing dishes w/long nails is a sport don’t @ mee — Gina Perez 🦋 (@perezgeorgina21) June 17, 2020

Life is doing dishes and then you die — Isabella⁷🐱🌙🐸 (@waltzyoongi) June 23, 2020

Mobile use krna psand ha charg lgana nahi — 𝑀𝓇.𝐵𝑒𝒶𝓃💁 (@AwaisRa45986203) June 20, 2020

Me doing the dishes and my younger brother comes to dump his plate... https://t.co/oThU4Ufjgx — BASH (@ThaHERO6) June 23, 2020

When ur mom say wash dem dishes and your already doing them..😭😭 pic.twitter.com/Zc3O0yyzW9 — memes jr son (@memesjr10) June 22, 2020

Then me leaving the kitchen trying to get away with not doing the dishes pic.twitter.com/s8ZbGooEdS — Hunter C. (@Cromls_22) November 28, 2019

Monisha beta "Utensils clean kar rhi hu" bolo, this "bartan dhona" is so middle class.#sarabhaivssarabhai #MEMES — Kiran Preet Kaur (@Kiran_preet_) April 26, 2020

How do you wash dishes from behind? Imma need you to log off https://t.co/7L77azFY3M — JUNE 28 (@zakyahshakir) June 24, 2020

caught my mom singing im here for you while doing the dishes... pic.twitter.com/Izq2qnKQso — eli (@wdznia) June 24, 2020

When I call my brother to the kitchen so I can bribe him into doing the dishes, then I hear my mum say 'sit down'😂 pic.twitter.com/OChBaI1tL1 — Lilmarko😎 (@Lilmarko13) June 20, 2020

actually RIN supreme dipped with Vim or Prill... — Rajveer singh (@iamRaj_Veer) June 12, 2020

trying not to break yo acrylic nails be annoying 😭 i start washing dishes with my fucking knuckles 😭😭😭 — braT 🍭 (@xnanadabratt) June 20, 2020

I grabbed my headphones and was on my way to the kitchen to do the the dishes, until my mom walked in my room and told me to do the dishes... girl-

I'm not doing them now ....... pic.twitter.com/244veXXO5V — Leo (@Stillwiffey) June 24, 2020

Relationship goals : ekhate bartan dhona lol — Wajiha® (@WajihaRM) May 11, 2015

oh my fucking god we have to just keep washing dishes and putting them away and putting more food on them and washing them again over and over again until we die — jens (@mizzzzjensen) November 10, 2019

BRB, got a pile of dirty dishes to get to.