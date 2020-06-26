As a millennial with zero survival instinct, I have been struggling to make it through the lockdown. But with practicing chores every day, I have to say I'm slightly getting better at almost everything except for doing the dishes.
I will never understand how I can spend most of my day cleaning dirty bartans and still not find a clean spoon when I actually need it. Somehow mysteriously my sink is always filled with dirty bartans minutes after I have just cleaned a pile of dishes.
If you hate doing the dishes, don't worry, you're not alone because Netzines across the globe take to twitter to share their hilarious, relatable experiences:
If your shirt don’t look like this after doing the dishes then you truly did not do those dishes pic.twitter.com/sxOp4iLk4n— clownlito #blacklivesmatter (@clownlito) June 24, 2020
Who called it do din ke bartan dhona and not binge wash🤔— anshuka (@AnshukaKadhane) April 21, 2020
Sorry got late coz Bartan dhona was more important 😭😭😭— Priyanka Hemanti Bhatt (@iPriyankaBhatt) May 19, 2020
A handy guide to doing dishes— Fun Voi (@FunVoi) February 21, 2018
me after doing the dishes three times today pic.twitter.com/8tn4Za88Vg— lesbian gerard (@mothmanYMCA) June 24, 2020
#memes #lockdown— 🍁𝖟𝖊𝖊𝖘𝖍𝖆𝖓🍁 (@_xishann) May 3, 2020
*after arguing with mom*
Dad.. - tujhe bartan dhona aata hai..
Me.. - Nahi
Dad..* pic.twitter.com/o6b2fc5FHJ
Me: baithe baithe bore hue, karna hai kuch kaam.— ✨DheetInsaan✨ (@InsaanDheet) May 23, 2020
Mom: Shuru karo bartan dhona, leke lockdown ka naam #meme #memesdaily
Fuck it im making a bartan playlist for y’all. My recco while doing dishes.— Ritviz (@RITVIZ) June 23, 2020
Doing the dishes - meme - http://t.co/CGSgLcdRfN pic.twitter.com/ANQ394GURe— Jokideo (@Jokideo123) November 25, 2014
if bartan dhona is an art, call me maanjnu bhai— 🐳🐋 (@uwusap) June 20, 2020
When you touch wet food while doing the dishes#memes pic.twitter.com/ygBt50ztQR— Зимний солдат ★ (@morganedhdt) November 6, 2019
Washing dishes w/long nails is a sport don’t @ mee— Gina Perez 🦋 (@perezgeorgina21) June 17, 2020
Life is doing dishes and then you die— Isabella⁷🐱🌙🐸 (@waltzyoongi) June 23, 2020
Mobile use krna psand ha charg lgana nahi— 𝑀𝓇.𝐵𝑒𝒶𝓃💁 (@AwaisRa45986203) June 20, 2020
Me doing the dishes and my younger brother comes to dump his plate... https://t.co/oThU4Ufjgx— BASH (@ThaHERO6) June 23, 2020
When ur mom say wash dem dishes and your already doing them..😭😭 pic.twitter.com/Zc3O0yyzW9— memes jr son (@memesjr10) June 22, 2020
Monisha beta "Utensils clean kar rhi hu" bolo, this "bartan dhona" is so middle class.#sarabhaivssarabhai #MEMES— Kiran Preet Kaur (@Kiran_preet_) April 26, 2020
How do you wash dishes from behind? Imma need you to log off https://t.co/7L77azFY3M— JUNE 28 (@zakyahshakir) June 24, 2020
caught my mom singing im here for you while doing the dishes... pic.twitter.com/Izq2qnKQso— eli (@wdznia) June 24, 2020
When I call my brother to the kitchen so I can bribe him into doing the dishes, then I hear my mum say 'sit down'😂 pic.twitter.com/OChBaI1tL1— Lilmarko😎 (@Lilmarko13) June 20, 2020
trying not to break yo acrylic nails be annoying 😭 i start washing dishes with my fucking knuckles 😭😭😭— braT 🍭 (@xnanadabratt) June 20, 2020
I grabbed my headphones and was on my way to the kitchen to do the the dishes, until my mom walked in my room and told me to do the dishes... girl-— Leo (@Stillwiffey) June 24, 2020
I'm not doing them now ....... pic.twitter.com/244veXXO5V
Relationship goals : ekhate bartan dhona lol— Wajiha® (@WajihaRM) May 11, 2015
oh my fucking god we have to just keep washing dishes and putting them away and putting more food on them and washing them again over and over again until we die— jens (@mizzzzjensen) November 10, 2019
BRB, got a pile of dirty dishes to get to.