As a millennial with zero survival instinct, I have been struggling to make it through the lockdown. But with practicing chores every day, I have to say I'm slightly getting better at almost everything except for doing the dishes.

Source: Giphy

I will never understand how I can spend most of my day cleaning dirty bartans and still not find a clean spoon when I actually need it. Somehow mysteriously my sink is always filled with dirty bartans minutes after I have just cleaned a pile of dishes

Source: Giphy

If you hate doing the dishes, don't worry, you're not alone because Netzines across the globe take to twitter to share their hilarious, relatable  experiences: 

BRB, got a pile of dirty dishes to get to. 