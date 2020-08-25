Recently, a video of Fox Nation host Tomi Lahren addressing her fans in India, and supporting President Trump's MAGA (Make America Great Again) campaign surfaced on Twitter.

And, in the video, Lahren says President Trump is 'wise like an ullu'.

Now, like we all know, ullu the slang, which means dumb, is more popularly known, than ullu the actual world, which means owl.

So naturally, Twitterati decided to school Lahren:

Ha ha ! Cross cultural mistake. An “Ullu” out here means an idiot, not the western “wise like an owl”. Why? Don’t know. https://t.co/qaIDfrezWR — K. C. Singh (@ambkcsingh) August 25, 2020

Umm. Who's gonna tell her?



[for the uninitiated, in Hindi/Punjabi an owl (ullu) is not often associated with wisdom but the opposite. "Ullu ka pattha" = an insult] https://t.co/4Owmh6zcvo — Tanvi Madan (@tanvi_madan) August 25, 2020

Can't stop laughing! OMG



(For those that don't know, calling someone an "owl" (ullu उल्लू) is a rather strong insult in Hindi. Normally wouldn't share @TomiLahren but this was too funny.)



Dear Tomi: You said it perfectly, I've never agreed with you more. https://t.co/GvS3UEeV5j — Hassan Ahmad (@HMAesq) August 25, 2020

Lol, Tomi Lahren thanks her “fans in India” for helping make *America* great again.



She says Trump is “wise like an owl,” and then tries to translate the phrase, not knowing that the word owl (“ullu”) is actually an insult in Hindi, Punjabi, and Urdu.pic.twitter.com/QAsR2V08wF — Arif Rafiq (@ArifCRafiq) August 25, 2020

Tomi Lahren says Trump is wise like an “ullu” - can’t make this up... https://t.co/mUFN9gyKsY — South Asia Solidarity Initiative (@SASIinNYC) August 25, 2020

Ullu is trending lol haha

President Trump is Wise Ullu what 😱😂 — Kumar Amit (@Ikumar7) August 25, 2020

I don't have problem with Ullu , I've a problem with doland trump being wise.

*Drinks Disinfectant* — Aadesh (@Aadeshspeaking) August 25, 2020

This made my day. Support President Trump, he is as intelligent as a Ullu 😂😂pic.twitter.com/v8W3IF0ktk — Abdulla Madumoole (@AMadumool) August 25, 2020

Wise like a ... Ullu. Hahaha. They should know what do we mean by ullu. — anuradha sharma (@NuraRadha) August 25, 2020

As Joey would say, this wasn't very 'wisdomous'.