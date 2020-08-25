Recently, a video of Fox Nation host Tomi Lahren addressing her fans in India, and supporting President Trump's MAGA (Make America Great Again) campaign surfaced on Twitter.
And, in the video, Lahren says President Trump is 'wise like an ullu'.
My fellow Indians, Tomi Lahren thanks you for your support for Trump and his MAGA agenda.— Ali-Asghar Abedi (@AbediAA) August 24, 2020
If you’re wise, you’ll watch until the end 🦉 #IndiansForTrump #MAGA2020 #maga #RNC2020 #rnc #Modi 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/06MjXSL7lK
Now, like we all know, ullu the slang, which means dumb, is more popularly known, than ullu the actual world, which means owl.
So naturally, Twitterati decided to school Lahren:
Ha ha ! Cross cultural mistake. An “Ullu” out here means an idiot, not the western “wise like an owl”. Why? Don’t know. https://t.co/qaIDfrezWR— K. C. Singh (@ambkcsingh) August 25, 2020
Can't stop laughing! OMG— Hassan Ahmad (@HMAesq) August 25, 2020
(For those that don't know, calling someone an "owl" (ullu उल्लू) is a rather strong insult in Hindi. Normally wouldn't share @TomiLahren but this was too funny.)
Dear Tomi: You said it perfectly, I've never agreed with you more. https://t.co/GvS3UEeV5j
Lol, Tomi Lahren thanks her “fans in India” for helping make *America* great again.— Arif Rafiq (@ArifCRafiq) August 25, 2020
She says Trump is “wise like an owl,” and then tries to translate the phrase, not knowing that the word owl (“ullu”) is actually an insult in Hindi, Punjabi, and Urdu.pic.twitter.com/QAsR2V08wF
Tomi Lahren says Trump is wise like an “ullu” - can’t make this up... https://t.co/mUFN9gyKsY— South Asia Solidarity Initiative (@SASIinNYC) August 25, 2020
Ullu is trending lol haha— Kumar Amit (@Ikumar7) August 25, 2020
President Trump is Wise Ullu what 😱😂
I don't have problem with Ullu , I've a problem with doland trump being wise.— Aadesh (@Aadeshspeaking) August 25, 2020
*Drinks Disinfectant*
This made my day. Support President Trump, he is as intelligent as a Ullu 😂😂pic.twitter.com/v8W3IF0ktk— Abdulla Madumoole (@AMadumool) August 25, 2020
Wise like a ... Ullu. Hahaha. They should know what do we mean by ullu.— anuradha sharma (@NuraRadha) August 25, 2020
As Joey would say, this wasn't very 'wisdomous'.