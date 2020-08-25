Recently, a video of Fox Nation host Tomi Lahren addressing her fans in India, and supporting President Trump's MAGA (Make America Great Again) campaign surfaced on Twitter. 

Tomi Lahren
Source: The Hill

 And, in the video, Lahren says President Trump is 'wise like an ullu'.

Now, like we all know, ullu the slang, which means dumb, is more popularly known, than ullu the actual world, which means owl. 

So naturally, Twitterati decided to school Lahren: 

As Joey would say, this wasn't very 'wisdomous'. 