One of the things us Indians take pride in is our food, so when we come across something that clashes with the love we have for our food, it usually turns out to be hilarious AF. Especially if it’s something as bizarre as this; Twitter user @aneetta_joby_ shared a screenshot of a menu where she saw a food option called ‘100% Veg Butter Chicken.’ Don’t worry, you read all of that correctly.
And we all know that Butter Chicken has an entire fan base of its own, so obviously people were going to have sassy things to say about this strange food item on the menu.
As @niekhilwad said here, it seems like they wanted to say ‘Vegan,’ but for some reason called it ‘100% Veg.’
If a skull emoticon had to be expressed in words @bhav_paaji‘s comment would do the job.
Just call it plant based or vegan. Please don’t mess around with Butter Chicken.