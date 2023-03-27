One of the things us Indians take pride in is our food, so when we come across something that clashes with the love we have for our food, it usually turns out to be hilarious AF. Especially if it’s something as bizarre as this; Twitter user @aneetta_joby_ shared a screenshot of a menu where she saw a food option called ‘100% Veg Butter Chicken.’ Don’t worry, you read all of that correctly.

And we all know that Butter Chicken has an entire fan base of its own, so obviously people were going to have sassy things to say about this strange food item on the menu.

Sounds like veg biryani 😆 — Chakit (@arorachakit) March 25, 2023 Credit: Twitter

As @niekhilwad said here, it seems like they wanted to say ‘Vegan,’ but for some reason called it ‘100% Veg.’

When you don’t want to mention vegan but also want to play safe 😂 — Nikhil Wad (@niekhilwad) March 25, 2023 Credit: Twitter

Plant based meat hoga.😅🥸 — Tejendrasingh P. (@_the_patil) March 25, 2023 Credit: Twitter

You have opted for non veg still you got this recommendation. — Shreya Agarwal (@Shreyaisfine) March 25, 2023 Credit: Twitter

This is for those friends who sell you to eat chicken by saying "its just like paneer" — Devansh (@datrollingoreo) March 26, 2023 Credit: Twitter

Probably the chicken had a 100% veg diet in its lifetime, the Chicken was a Pure Vegetarian. — Yashodhan (@yashodhannn) March 27, 2023 Credit: Twitter

Soya chaap hoga — ٰ (@Kiizer_Soze) March 25, 2023 Credit: Twitter

Let’s start to consider fish and chicken in vegetarian. Only red meats should be considered for the red icon. PS – let’s rebrand non veg to “meat” and veg to “non-meat”. — Ameya (@amgexplores) March 25, 2023 Credit: Twitter

navratri special veg butter chicken 😭😭 — giggleswithanuj (@dfordaddyy) March 25, 2023 Credit: Twitter

Veg 🐓 — Vinod Malik (@VinodMa79346800) March 25, 2023 Credit: Twitter

If a skull emoticon had to be expressed in words @bhav_paaji‘s comment would do the job.

Bhaiya ek boneless paneer chilli ☝🏻 — shubham2.0 🚩 (@bhav_paaji) March 25, 2023 Credit: Twitter

199 only how it's not possible — Riya (@RaShMiRiYa2406) March 26, 2023 Credit: Twitter

In which city chicken is veg ? — Shiva Ganapathi (@sivaganapathi18) March 26, 2023 Credit: Twitter

Veg butter chicken 🙄 — Jayendra Harshe🇮🇳 (@JayendraHarshe) March 26, 2023 Credit: Twitter

shayad chicken zinda alag se milta hoga — Ansh Rathod💙 (@anshrathodfr) March 25, 2023 Credit: Twitter

Just call it plant based or vegan. Please don’t mess around with Butter Chicken.