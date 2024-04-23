Last weekend, Taylor Swift released her 11th studio album, ‘The Tortured Poets Department‘ which (expectedly) became Spotify’s most-streamed album in a single day. There’s something so mysteriously captivating about the way Swift weaves lyrics that break the broken hearts. But because the pain is cathartic, Swifties happily embrace it.

But there’s a secret only the Indian fans are privy to. That even though it’s Swift’s album, she is not the actual owner of the TPD. The owner is, in fact, Rosesh Sarabhai. Well, the word came out during the days leading up to the album release. And people seem to have accepted it.

rosesh sarabhai could have written but daddy i love him but taylor swift could’ve never written oh momma oh momma tumne mujhko janam diya sabse acha karam kiya — sad girl spring version (@thisisnotnayan) April 20, 2024

rosesh sarabhai the og tortured poets department head 😭😂 https://t.co/2XjcKBGEkF — k (@xunmaeux) April 21, 2024

I don't know whats a tortured poet but I know a poet who tortures. https://t.co/KIBtzwgMkr pic.twitter.com/llZUAezT7Z — Aditya (@adityaxdreamer) April 21, 2024

Rosesh is the dude who lives and breathes poetry. Willing or not, he will bestow his rhymes on anybody who lends their ears. Sadly, nobody, in his universe, really truly accepted his art the way it was supposed to be, except maybe his mother. He’s the REAL tortured poet. Society didn’t acknowledge his art but he didn’t let nobody stop him.

Don’t resonate with the popular sentiment? Seek the truth yourself. Here’s proof that Rosesh is the real owner of The Tortured Poets Department:

You see, Rosesh is not afraid of unearthing his naked emotions, his repressions and suppressions, his longings and affections, and he manages to communicate them as ‘PROFOUNDLY’ as possible. I mean, whoever can refer to heartbeats as khatarkhun! One needs a true mastermind for that.

We love you Taylor Swift, but Rosesh did it first.