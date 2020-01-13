Me: I'll be down in 5 minutes

Also me, 15 minutes later: *still lying in bed*



Admit it. Reaching late for class or to an event is something that we just can't help. And tbh, I don't think any of us are going to stop lying and making excuses for the very same. These hilarious tweets will be super relatable if you, like me, can't help being late.

Me: (Running late to work)



My brain: This would be a good time to wash your makeup brushes. pic.twitter.com/f0IBi9HNJG — *sparklyone* (@SnarkAndGiggles) December 31, 2019

Running late to work because I couldn’t decide on a channel to leave on for....my.....dog.... — Olivia Puckett (@oliviapuckett) December 29, 2019

when u wake up at 10 & class has started at 9am#LegendsofClass #Latecomers pic.twitter.com/G4OlbvBW8l — Khalid (@khalid_uetp) October 23, 2017

Laying in bed till I’m borderline running late is my favorite past time. — bonita. (@AyeBonita_) December 23, 2019

Driving to work, realize that I put the remote in my pocket instead of my phone, have to turn around. #latetowork #earlymorningprobs — Shania Twain (@millzskillz) September 13, 2013

Sleeping in feels SOOO good but it feels even better when u actually sleep in on accident lol ... #thestruggle #latetowork — JUDITH (@CHATITA1992) October 4, 2013

Window updates are always at the worse times. lol. #runninglatetowork pic.twitter.com/yAYkueLyYE — Kevin Nether (@TechNinjaSpeaks) July 21, 2017

*wakes up late*

"Shitshitshiiit, office ke liye late ho gaya"



*wakes up early*

*does everything slowly"

"Shit, office ke liye late ho gaya" — Akshar (@AksharPathak) May 26, 2016

When your running late for work but still gotta eat breakfast… pic.twitter.com/PKbELIcVz9 — Rodolfo (@RealRZM) November 30, 2016

"sorry I'm late for work, i got mugged by an ostrich again"



📹: Imgur user ARussianAndHisBike pic.twitter.com/khN91i0J80 — Paul Bronks (@SlenderSherbet) January 13, 2020

When your an adult, running late and don’t have anything quick for breakfast, you get to make the executive decision to have cookies for breakfast. Why? Cause I’m an adult 😂 #cookies #breakfast #adulting #grownup #makehealthierdecisions #doesnthappenallthetime #runninglate pic.twitter.com/5L10G0DFgO — Cameron Hale (@Apd281CHale) May 30, 2019

everyone: why were you late

me: wow traffic was insane I am literally so sorry

also me: pic.twitter.com/a6J0CAKhr2 — Austin Michael (@ayyypee) March 16, 2017

When you hit snooze 32 times, and now you're 4hrs late for work... pic.twitter.com/cmpKYilzSj — ❄️ EQNX | Ana Flyyy 🅙 (@SMGxPrincessirl) February 20, 2017

friends: we're here where are you

me: I'm on my way

me: pic.twitter.com/rdbIFUBTU8 — sim (@badgalsim) January 7, 2017

Mrs. Doubtfire was on TV is not a good excuse for being late to work, according to my boss who obviously hates classic cinema — Antonella212 (Instagram) (@NYorNothing) January 9, 2020

my new name is latetowork pic.twitter.com/pwEniMFQhA — soupjan stevens (@welltits) November 27, 2018

When you set your alarm for Pm instead of Am 🤦🏽‍♂️😒 #LateToWork — VIC (@vrodriguezvr128) June 4, 2019

YAAAAS starting off the day SO FREAKING WELL #latetowork pic.twitter.com/8roMVeyazd — maybe: abby (@_abigaildawn) July 5, 2016

friend: ill be there in 5 mins! U ready?

Me: pic.twitter.com/Q8kNR8PfW0 — sam? (@500ft) October 24, 2015

I'm running late because I left late for no other reason than a bunch of character flaws, feel free to eat without me — risotto boyfriend (disgraced) (@shutupmikeginn) October 24, 2015

The snooze button is that one hoe you always go back to.. #latetowork — Nâm (@namair710) June 13, 2015

Story of life today when driving into work this morning...never in the right lane #LateToWork pic.twitter.com/U2PVQMBRwT — Luis Garza (@LuisGarzam89) June 8, 2016

Being an adult is knowing when you don't have time to masturbate, bc you need to get ready for work.



Being me, I say fuck it #latetowork — Lauryn Costenaro (@NTheAltogether) August 15, 2015

Sorry. I was late because I had to find all the things that were in plain sight for my husband. — Housy Wife (@wife_housy) July 17, 2015

What's your excuse?