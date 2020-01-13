Me: I'll be down in 5 minutes
Admit it. Reaching late for class or to an event is something that we just can't help. And tbh, I don't think any of us are going to stop lying and making excuses for the very same. These hilarious tweets will be super relatable if you, like me, can't help being late.
Me: (Running late to work)— *sparklyone* (@SnarkAndGiggles) December 31, 2019
My brain: This would be a good time to wash your makeup brushes. pic.twitter.com/f0IBi9HNJG
Running late to work because I couldn’t decide on a channel to leave on for....my.....dog....— Olivia Puckett (@oliviapuckett) December 29, 2019
when u wake up at 10 & class has started at 9am#LegendsofClass #Latecomers pic.twitter.com/G4OlbvBW8l— Khalid (@khalid_uetp) October 23, 2017
Driving to work, realize that I put the remote in my pocket instead of my phone, have to turn around. #latetowork #earlymorningprobs— Shania Twain (@millzskillz) September 13, 2013
Sleeping in feels SOOO good but it feels even better when u actually sleep in on accident lol ... #thestruggle #latetowork— JUDITH (@CHATITA1992) October 4, 2013
Window updates are always at the worse times. lol. #runninglatetowork pic.twitter.com/yAYkueLyYE— Kevin Nether (@TechNinjaSpeaks) July 21, 2017
*wakes up late*— Akshar (@AksharPathak) May 26, 2016
"Shitshitshiiit, office ke liye late ho gaya"
*wakes up early*
*does everything slowly"
"Shit, office ke liye late ho gaya"
My attempt at getting a photo while running toward court this morning. #roc @DandC #runninglate #madeitthough pic.twitter.com/ZXltV6InY2— Victoria Freile (@vfreile) August 22, 2019
When your running late for work but still gotta eat breakfast… pic.twitter.com/PKbELIcVz9— Rodolfo (@RealRZM) November 30, 2016
"sorry I'm late for work, i got mugged by an ostrich again"— Paul Bronks (@SlenderSherbet) January 13, 2020
📹: Imgur user ARussianAndHisBike pic.twitter.com/khN91i0J80
When your an adult, running late and don’t have anything quick for breakfast, you get to make the executive decision to have cookies for breakfast. Why? Cause I’m an adult 😂 #cookies #breakfast #adulting #grownup #makehealthierdecisions #doesnthappenallthetime #runninglate pic.twitter.com/5L10G0DFgO— Cameron Hale (@Apd281CHale) May 30, 2019
everyone: why were you late— Austin Michael (@ayyypee) March 16, 2017
me: wow traffic was insane I am literally so sorry
also me: pic.twitter.com/a6J0CAKhr2
Accurate depiction of how I get ready before flights....— Everyday Airline Pilot (@EverydayPilot) August 14, 2019
.
.#avgeek #aviation #crewlife #pilotlife #meme #memes #procrastination #late #runninglate #funny #humour #humor #pilot #cabincrew #work #problems #airlinepilot #autopilotandchill pic.twitter.com/Lqeq3mOBs9
When you hit snooze 32 times, and now you're 4hrs late for work... pic.twitter.com/cmpKYilzSj— ❄️ EQNX | Ana Flyyy 🅙 (@SMGxPrincessirl) February 20, 2017
friends: we're here where are you— sim (@badgalsim) January 7, 2017
me: I'm on my way
me: pic.twitter.com/rdbIFUBTU8
I’m running a bit late....I was out last night and set my alarm but it didn’t go off 🤤 #naas #runninglate #morning #alarmclock #goodmorning pic.twitter.com/flx1jtSU6E— The Naas Ball (@NaasBall) February 5, 2019
signed on to do this 🤫 #latetowork pic.twitter.com/p61QwwjOQa— HUSHA (@hushaface) May 1, 2018
Mrs. Doubtfire was on TV is not a good excuse for being late to work, according to my boss who obviously hates classic cinema— Antonella212 (Instagram) (@NYorNothing) January 9, 2020
my new name is latetowork pic.twitter.com/pwEniMFQhA— soupjan stevens (@welltits) November 27, 2018
When you set your alarm for Pm instead of Am 🤦🏽♂️😒 #LateToWork— VIC (@vrodriguezvr128) June 4, 2019
Haha. Anyone else embracing who they really are today? #runninglate #excuses #itry pic.twitter.com/Zp7byTspOV— Spirit 1053 FM (@spirit1053) October 13, 2015
YAAAAS starting off the day SO FREAKING WELL #latetowork pic.twitter.com/8roMVeyazd— maybe: abby (@_abigaildawn) July 5, 2016
So when he said on my way he really meant it. The audacity! #dickappointment #runninglate #DatingAdvice #WINTERFLOWER #rinseandrepeat #exfoliate #BachelorNation pic.twitter.com/IEYd8eoJf1— lastsinglefriend (@lastsingle4end) January 7, 2020
friend: ill be there in 5 mins! U ready?— sam? (@500ft) October 24, 2015
Me: pic.twitter.com/Q8kNR8PfW0
I'm running late because I left late for no other reason than a bunch of character flaws, feel free to eat without me— risotto boyfriend (disgraced) (@shutupmikeginn) October 24, 2015
The snooze button is that one hoe you always go back to.. #latetowork— Nâm (@namair710) June 13, 2015
Story of life today when driving into work this morning...never in the right lane #LateToWork pic.twitter.com/U2PVQMBRwT— Luis Garza (@LuisGarzam89) June 8, 2016
Being an adult is knowing when you don't have time to masturbate, bc you need to get ready for work.— Lauryn Costenaro (@NTheAltogether) August 15, 2015
Being me, I say fuck it #latetowork
What's your excuse?