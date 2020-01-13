Me: I'll be down in 5 minutes

Also me, 15 minutes later: *still lying in bed*

Admit it. Reaching late for class or to an event is something that we just can't help. And tbh, I don't think any of us are going to stop lying and making excuses for the very same. These hilarious tweets will be super relatable if you, like me, can't help being late.

What's your excuse?