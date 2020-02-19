Sadhguru, who has his own life philosophies, has made some great claims in the past. These include: A lunar eclipse can turn food into poison, and other things like: Our bodies' 'software' that turns a mango into woman if a woman eats it, a man if a man eats it and a cow if a cow eats it.

The man also came up with his own theory about lactation in human females a few years ago.

In a clip from 2017 that has resurfaced now, he can be heard saying that mothers of twins have different kinds of milk oozing from the two breasts because our bodies are intelligent that way.

As a person with breasts, I know a thing or two about them, and I can vouch this claim is untrue.

But Sadhguru has higher powers and who am I to challenge any word that comes out of his mouth? I leave that job to Twitter.

My intelligence hurts after watching the Sadhguru clip quoted by @IndianAtheists 😞 pic.twitter.com/v51xuL0NZH — SamSays (@samjawed65) February 17, 2020

Sadhguru's breast milk theory is mind-boggling. I wonder if there is a business model in all of this. — Debeshi Gooptu (@DebeshiGooptu) February 18, 2020

-Swami Krushnaswarup says that if menstruating women cooks they will be born as bitch in next life,



-Sadhguru says if a mother gives birth to twins then each breast produces different kind of milk,



-Hindu Mahasabha says Corona Virus is an angry avatar to kill Meat eaters, — Amit TanaShah (@_MotaBhai_) February 18, 2020

Third one gets no milk and becomes a Sadhguru follower. https://t.co/VBebKZR2ep — PKR | প্রশান্ত | پرشانتو (@prasanto) February 19, 2020

And how would the poor mum know which breast is for which twin? Do the twins come with a manual ?



And is the milk identical for identical twins ?? So many questions Sadhguru!!@SadhguruJV https://t.co/qfUEi9BkXQ — Arati (@Arati48028932) February 17, 2020

Sadhguru says that if a women delivers twins a boy and a girl her both breasts produces diff kind of milk. 1 suitable for girl and 1 for boy child.



But how to know which breast milk is for boy and which for girl?



He didn't cleared that up. — Joker (@Mad_j0ker91) February 18, 2020

Agar triplets ho gaye toh what is the procedure for getting the third flavour sir ? https://t.co/iRwDxdDHHh — Kavita (@Iamkavitak) February 18, 2020

If I ever have twins, please can one boob produce Amul Kool Kesar Milk, and the other produce Amul Kool Thandai Milk? — Edgar Allan Poeha (@vaniIlaessence) February 18, 2020

Damn, what if both babies developed taste for one flavour? Siblings fighting before they even know they are siblings.