Azam Ansari was just another Salman Khan stan filming reels at the historic Clock Tower in Lucknow on a lazy Sunday night. However much like his idol, Ansari too has the uncanny ability to attract the masses.

Ansari who is lovingly termed the duplicate Salman Khan enjoys a massive fan following on social media. His claim to fame? You guessed it! Making reels that mimic Salman Khan.

However this time the odds were not in his favour. A huge crowd gathered on the road to see the lookalike film his content which led to a massive traffic jam and Ansari was booked under Section 151 for breach of peace by the Thakurganj police.

A true Bhai fan in true Bhai fashion.