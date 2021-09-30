Unless you have been living under a rock, you must remember the popular ‘Salt Bae’ memes from 2017 in which a chef was seen sprinkling seasoning in a theatrical manner. Well, the man in the picture was Turkish chef Nusret Gokce and he’s going viral again. But, for a very different reason this time.

While he owns a chain of luxurious restaurants all across the world, it was the announcement of his new eatery that started it all.

The fine-dining restaurant started trending when one of their customers shared a picture of their bill on social media. A single meal cost them a whopping £1812 (₹1.8 lakh)!

While some netizens were shocked to see the exorbitant prices of the luxurious restaurant, the others thought that these are usual prices in the city. Take a look:

Would you like to dine at this lavish restaurant?