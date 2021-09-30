Unless you have been living under a rock, you must remember the popular ‘Salt Bae’ memes from 2017 in which a chef was seen sprinkling seasoning in a theatrical manner. Well, the man in the picture was Turkish chef Nusret Gokce and he’s going viral again. But, for a very different reason this time.

While he owns a chain of luxurious restaurants all across the world, it was the announcement of his new eatery that started it all.

The fine-dining restaurant started trending when one of their customers shared a picture of their bill on social media. A single meal cost them a whopping £1812 (₹1.8 lakh)!

Salt Bae is the world's greatest living artist pic.twitter.com/ZZMydLsoah — Francisco Garcia (@Ffranciscodgf) September 27, 2021

While some netizens were shocked to see the exorbitant prices of the luxurious restaurant, the others thought that these are usual prices in the city. Take a look:

That had better be a big steak for £630 pic.twitter.com/03Aehs7x2l — GPG (@GPGoodall) September 27, 2021

£11 Redbull & £9 coke, and they are without gold flakes? — Brent Morrissey (@BrentMorrissey) September 27, 2021

Tap water and herb fries please mate — Luke Hayward (@LukeHayward_) September 28, 2021

Has no one in these comments ever been to London? — Josh! (@McNolf) September 27, 2021

11 bucks a can for RedBull seems a tad outrageous — Suzanne Drinker of Bug Spray First of Her Name (@SuzanneTitkeme2) September 28, 2021

With this amount, a middle class family in India would survive for one whole year and can manage for five years if spent only for monthly provision. — Maha Periyava Charanam (@mnsc_2000) September 29, 2021

NINE POUND STERLING FOR A COCA FUCKING COLA???? — fake humanitarian heaux (@ConfusedTeenaga) September 27, 2021

Guys, it’s a restaurant in Knightsbridge. Chill out. He’s just flexing his ability to eat at an overpriced restaurant in London’s finest postcode. — 𝕮𝖆𝖕𝖙𝖆𝖎𝖓 𝕮𝖚𝖓𝖙 ⎊ (@AnaVK) September 27, 2021

You could buy two cows for 630 quid 😭 — addicted to posting (@bustahike) September 27, 2021

Assuming we skip having a glass for my beverage and they poor it directly into my mouth… will it be cheaper or more expensive 🤔 — C⎊mm⎊n Dreads - 7 Days 🖤 (@TamaraLake) September 28, 2021

You can ask for service charge to be taken off and give them a cash tip So that makes it better 🤣🤣🤣 — Richard Wilkes (@RichardWilkes15) September 28, 2021

Would you like to dine at this lavish restaurant?