If you follow TV news, or even if you don't, you know that Sambit Patra makes a lot of appearances on debates.

And in most of these debates, he sits against a bookshelf that is strewn with items like an artificial lotus, religious texts, and bobblehead of our esteemed Modiji.

When things shouldn't be politicised, Congress, especially Gandhi family is doing politics. Priyanka Gandhi gave interview & Rahul Gandhi tweeted. Nation is watching how they're criticising & it'll give them reply. Arrogance of Gandhi family is being reflected: Sambit Patra, BJP pic.twitter.com/Bpe7QxfyHZ — ANI (@ANI) April 21, 2021

However, recently people noticed something different. They noticed a new addition to the shelf: Fifty Shades of Grey.

Which is cool, no judgment from our side. It's just...unexpected?

But then, we know very little about Sambit ji, don't we? Maybe he has this totally different side to his personality. Maybe, he likes to shuffle his reading list every now and then. Sounds legit to me.

This should be news I feel like 😂 https://t.co/E9qbhqf9TN — Rohit Shukla (@rohitshukla0931) May 13, 2021

Anyway, whatever the reason might be, people have some opinions about this.

I laughed a little louder than I should have😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/NFsQTIB5fA — Maitri Vasani (@MaitriVasani) May 13, 2021

my fav thing about these pictures is udhar shrimadbhagvad gita rakhi hae aur phir gita k teen kitaab baad he fifty shades of grey rakhi hae 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣



sundar. ati sundar https://t.co/H0NkohBIIi — π (@kp_mauli) May 12, 2021

Sambit patra ji bhi "fifty shades of grey" padte hain office mai pic.twitter.com/xRTNvPAKgB — a.singh (@its_me_akhi) May 12, 2021

There is a copy of 50 Shades of Grey where that bobblehead used to be. I don't even want to think about it. pic.twitter.com/9b650KEqMI — Star Wars: AnuHope (@anumccartney) May 13, 2021

Hard copy of The daily Guardian newspaper. 😭 pic.twitter.com/8HQLeAvvu1 — A (@Hallelujah_20) May 12, 2021

He is using a Mi (Xiaomi) tv while advising the country to boycott Chinese products. pic.twitter.com/YYUuJXpbAO — Hαƙυɳα Mαƚαƚα (@pri2pais) May 12, 2021

The books on this home-state Odisha are still plastic wrapped.. Guess those were never opened 🤣 pic.twitter.com/IU5VMYIfmh — Parth Satpathy (@ParthSatpathy) May 12, 2021

Sirf comb nhi , body spray bhi h pen stand m ? ...🙄🤔

Ya aur kuch...🙄 pic.twitter.com/2JWpnz5htZ — ਮਨਦੀਪ ਕੌਰ 🥰 (@KaurMandp) May 12, 2021

The books aren't arranged in genres. They are just randomly put. It's a mixbag. Anyone who reads wouldn't be able to find them without having to go through the entire rack. Looks like he barely ever touched those books — Faceless Void (@Modi_bs) May 11, 2021

He keeps the AC temperature at 18 degrees, as opposed to what the government has advised. pic.twitter.com/AwgGgZe4p6 — Dr. Jatin Anand 🤝🏹🚜¯\_(ツ)_/¯ (@drjatinanand) May 12, 2021

one extension is connected with other extension...😯 genius pic.twitter.com/Vlsa21Tmpr — Akash singh (@akash49singh) May 12, 2021

