If you follow TV news, or even if you don't, you know that Sambit Patra makes a lot of appearances on debates. 

And in most of these debates, he sits against a bookshelf that is strewn with items like an artificial lotus, religious texts, and bobblehead of our esteemed Modiji.

However, recently people noticed something different. They noticed a new addition to the shelf: Fifty Shades of Grey.

Which is cool, no judgment from our side. It's just...unexpected? 

But then, we know very little about Sambit ji, don't we? Maybe he has this totally different side to his personality. Maybe, he likes to shuffle his reading list every now and then. Sounds legit to me.

Anyway, whatever the reason might be, people have some opinions about this. 

Dominating reactions.