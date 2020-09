In what looked like a fight between me and my brother, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra and India Today consulting editor Rajdeep Sardesai got into a war of words on live TV.ย

In what looks like a debate on Kangana Ranaut and the controversy surrounding her, Sambit Patra called Rajdeep a 'chamcha' of Congress.ย

To which the journalist replied, "How dare you?".ย

From that point on, 'how dare you' was thrown around like a Frisbee until nothing made sense anymore.ย

The video is now doing rounds on the internet because that's what such videos do. Here are some of the reactions.ย

In fact, Sambit shared the video himself. Rajdeep retweeted it and said:

It's ok @sambitswaraj . I sleep with a clean conscience: neither chamcha nor bhakt. Guess you thought you were on some other channel where oppn is not allowed to speak at all!๐Ÿ˜„ Next time pl take out your โ€˜annoyanceโ€™ on your political rival and not on the hapless umpire!๐Ÿ™ https://t.co/82MdEExlHJ โ€” Rajdeep Sardesai (@sardesairajdeep) September 12, 2020

This stuff doesn't even surprise me anymore.ย