In what looked like a fight between me and my brother, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra and India Today consulting editor Rajdeep Sardesai got into a war of words on live TV.
In what looks like a debate on Kangana Ranaut and the controversy surrounding her, Sambit Patra called Rajdeep a 'chamcha' of Congress.
To which the journalist replied, "How dare you?".
😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/q5weJlHav7— अंकित जैन (@indiantweeter) September 12, 2020
From that point on, 'how dare you' was thrown around like a Frisbee until nothing made sense anymore.
The video is now doing rounds on the internet because that's what such videos do. Here are some of the reactions.
This is GOLD 😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/gloY0heGBk— Archit Juneja (@ArchitJuneja90) September 12, 2020
Hilarious https://t.co/PjAkdbhJBN— Queer Review🖊QR (@QueerRightWings) September 12, 2020
You’re a chamcha of congress party 🤣😂🥳 https://t.co/fzpR0NkLaE— Tanvi Wardhan Nangia🇮🇳 (@tanvitweets18) September 12, 2020
Every time Sambit patra is in India Today with Rajdeep a clip gets viral 😂😂😂 https://t.co/gVeYgN2EEk— Anti China Sadhu (@SadhuMaharaj16) September 12, 2020
In fact, Sambit shared the video himself. Rajdeep retweeted it and said:
It's ok @sambitswaraj . I sleep with a clean conscience: neither chamcha nor bhakt. Guess you thought you were on some other channel where oppn is not allowed to speak at all!😄 Next time pl take out your ‘annoyance’ on your political rival and not on the hapless umpire!🙏 https://t.co/82MdEExlHJ— Rajdeep Sardesai (@sardesairajdeep) September 12, 2020