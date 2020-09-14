In what looked like a fight between me and my brother, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra and India Today consulting editor Rajdeep Sardesai got into a war of words on live TV.

In what looks like a debate on Kangana Ranaut and the controversy surrounding her, Sambit Patra called Rajdeep a 'chamcha' of Congress.

To which the journalist replied, "How dare you?".

From that point on, 'how dare you' was thrown around like a Frisbee until nothing made sense anymore.

The video is now doing rounds on the internet because that's what such videos do. Here are some of the reactions.

This is GOLD 😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/gloY0heGBk — Archit Juneja (@ArchitJuneja90) September 12, 2020

You’re a chamcha of congress party 🤣😂🥳 https://t.co/fzpR0NkLaE — Tanvi Wardhan Nangia🇮🇳 (@tanvitweets18) September 12, 2020

Sambit Patra 😂😂 called Rajdeep Sardesai 😂😂 Chamcha of 😂😂 congress party 😂😂 on a live TV debate 😂😂 — Vivek 🐬 (@jimmy_hofa) September 12, 2020

Every time Sambit patra is in India Today with Rajdeep a clip gets viral 😂😂😂 https://t.co/gVeYgN2EEk — Anti China Sadhu (@SadhuMaharaj16) September 12, 2020

In fact, Sambit shared the video himself. Rajdeep retweeted it and said:

It's ok @sambitswaraj . I sleep with a clean conscience: neither chamcha nor bhakt. Guess you thought you were on some other channel where oppn is not allowed to speak at all!😄 Next time pl take out your ‘annoyance’ on your political rival and not on the hapless umpire!🙏 https://t.co/82MdEExlHJ — Rajdeep Sardesai (@sardesairajdeep) September 12, 2020

This stuff doesn't even surprise me anymore.