Since the days of yore, Android makers and users alike have been involved in a heated battle with makers and users of Apple. The rivalry is so old that neither party can remember when it started.

But it continues to burn to this day, more so when Apple launches something new and Android bois just let them know they had that shit sorted decades ago.

Samsung proves to be more innovative in the phone biz than Apple.



This guys just tell you they upgraded chip and add cameras every year. When I'm not a photo journalists. — aZiS🖤 (@aGuNviews) September 15, 2021

Android fanboys acting like 120hz on Android vs Apple is the same thing pic.twitter.com/XFyLHvUelO — Rise Or Die (@KingTruckerATL) September 14, 2021

Another iPhone launch, another episode of Android users being obsessed with Apple users vs iPhone users who will respond with elitist remarks! FUN! pic.twitter.com/mVk0PYupTO — ْ (@kaypatricktayo) September 15, 2021

As a matter of fact, Samsung does quite a bit of trolling of its own.

There’s something to be said about staying the same. We just prefer to stand out a little. pic.twitter.com/EvHfv8egoB — Samsung Mobile US (@SamsungMobileUS) September 14, 2021

You get the gist. It's kind of the same old talking points but re-memed to reflect the time we are in. Actually, if you go back and just look at the jokes, you can tell what memes were popular during that time. It's quite fun if you have nothing else to do.

Coming to the crux of the matter, Apple just had another rather popular event to launch iPhone13. Naturally, Samsung, the white knight of Android, released an ad for Galaxy Z Flip 3, which seems like a subtle way of saying 'Anything you can do, I can do better'.

Haha! Got with the 'subtle' joke, didn't I? Anyhow, the fans are having a gala time over it.

Samsung roasting Apple on their mobile page right now got me like.... pic.twitter.com/U4wyQQNCwY — TheGodzillaDude🐉🐝#HiveSZN (@TheGodzillaDude) September 14, 2021

Apple users can thank Samsung in 3 years when they get their first foldable. But it will have the Apple tax at $2300 USD and they'll act like it's brand new...like widgets. — Donald Lott (@donald_lott) September 16, 2021

I don't get it. We all literally use the same 5 apps anyway. That said, nice burn!