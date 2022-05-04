It's one of those days when you retrieve a piece of information buried in the cache of the Internet and you didn't know that's precisely what you needed.

Amidst the hullabaloo around Vimal pan masala, an Instagram page called @bollywoodshitposts unearthed a hidden gem called Santoor Pan masala featuring Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta in its advertisements and they apparently have more storyline than the stars' filmography combined.

In the first one, Ravi Kishan and Vijay Raaz offer Sunny Deol Santoor meetha pan, which already features the latter on the wrapper? I'm not sure what the reasoning is behind this, but it's a lot more fun than you may think.

This one is entirely pulled off by Preity Zinta and yeah, also the man who unwillingly discovers that Santoor masala is free of tobacco and supari BUT has a massive amount of 'Glucose D ki shakti.'

Did you know that a pan masala can mysteriously transform a bully into a good guy? Well, we'd believe this since Sunny paaji insists. It's probably the khajoor ki takat that's doing the trick.

Who'd have guessed that a pan masala ad might help to ease tensions between two countries? The India-Pakistan angle that even films refrain from showing is daringly the whole plot of this ad. Brilliant!

Okay, this commercial accomplished something that Shah Rukh Khan's Main Hoon Na couldn't even in three hours. The bad guy Gulshan Grover who's apparently from the other side of the border joins hands with Sunny paaji and unites people from both countries. NGL, Meetha meetha bol, Santoor ki pudiya khol should be taught in schools. No kidding.

And mind you! They also have their own 'Santoor festival'. Are you still not convinced that it's a universe in itself?

While we root for Lord Bobby for being ahead of his time, Sunny paaji had been dealing with grave issues, along with the pan masala, and we had no idea about it.

What do we call it? Sunny paaji and the mukhwaas of madness? Or something else? Netizens have a lot to say.

All things said- After this article, each of my brain cells is grooving to this jingle, is there a way to get away with it?