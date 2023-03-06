Restroom signs have been a topic of discussion on the internet for a long, long while. But we’ve gone from people posting images of the funniest, wittiest restroom signs to it becoming a discussion on what the signs actually indicate. For instance, podcaster and content creator Ravi Handa‘s tweet about a Jaipur restaurant and its restroom signs being confusing AF.
In the tweet we can see two pictures of restroom doors, and both look similar. They’re so similar and hard to understand that it’s almost impossible to decipher which is the men’s room and which is the ladies’ room.
But in a second tweet, he explains that the one on the right is actually a man wearing a mundu, whereas the one on the left is a woman wearing a saari. So, the internet has reacted to these signs with witty words and even inputs on what they could’ve done instead to make it all less confusing.
What do you think they can do to make this less confusing?