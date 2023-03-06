Restroom signs have been a topic of discussion on the internet for a long, long while. But we’ve gone from people posting images of the funniest, wittiest restroom signs to it becoming a discussion on what the signs actually indicate. For instance, podcaster and content creator Ravi Handa‘s tweet about a Jaipur restaurant and its restroom signs being confusing AF.

Request to all restaurants – please start using English to indicate bathrooms.



Stop relying on our fashion sense. pic.twitter.com/Ms0bCQUf1A — Ravi Handa (@ravihanda) March 3, 2023 Credit: Twitter

ADVERTISEMENT In the tweet we can see two pictures of restroom doors, and both look similar. They’re so similar and hard to understand that it’s almost impossible to decipher which is the men’s room and which is the ladies’ room.

For the few who don’t get it,



Left with a slanted line is indicating a saari, so female.



Right with a straight line coming down from the waist is indicating a lungi / dhoti / mundu, so male.



Restaurant is located in Jaipur, Rajasthan. — Ravi Handa (@ravihanda) March 3, 2023 Credit: Twitter

But in a second tweet, he explains that the one on the right is actually a man wearing a mundu, whereas the one on the left is a woman wearing a saari. So, the internet has reacted to these signs with witty words and even inputs on what they could’ve done instead to make it all less confusing.

I am just saying that having clear His / Her name plates is better. — Ravi Handa (@ravihanda) March 3, 2023 Credit: Twitter

It is specially hard at a pub after you are down a few. — Ravi Handa (@ravihanda) March 3, 2023 Credit: Twitter

ADVERTISEMENT Like Vineeth Srinivasan goes in his reel "mujhe quirky restaurants mein mutna hi nahi hai" — Sourav 🏳️‍🌈 (@_fatpanda) March 3, 2023 Credit: Twitter

But sir yeh toh seriously bohot tough hai 🤯

I’d have tested my bladder’s capacity and ghar jaake hi karta — Shekhar Dutt (@DuttShekhar) March 3, 2023 Credit: Twitter

Why do restaurants have to exercise all their creativity in washroom signage — Anant (@AnantNoFilter) March 3, 2023 Credit: Twitter

The other day I had to check two doors and then it took me 2-3 minutes to decipher what the sign meant. In the meanwhile, a Hotel staff passing by gave me a stare.. "Why is this Man standing outside Ladies Washroom with eyes fixated on the door? " 😆 — Ayan Goswami-অয়ন গোস্বামী (@Ayansays) March 3, 2023 Credit: Twitter

Once i went into a ladies washroom at a restaurant bcoz i couldn't differentiate between male and female Pharaoh. A women walked in and apologized to me then i realised. Whenever I'm at a restaurant i always pause choose the appropriate sign and walk in. — Karan Singh (@firstkaransingh) March 3, 2023 Credit: Twitter

ADVERTISEMENT Some good ones from Shillong, Meghalaya. pic.twitter.com/w4A8L0kY34 — Arnab Biswas (@biswas_arnab_) March 3, 2023 Credit: Twitter

Went to this restaurant where the toilets had a picture of a cat and a rooster on them. Thought about how elder people unfriendly it was. 🥲 — Una papa 🦀🐣 (@tuxish) March 3, 2023 Credit: Twitter

I would just patiently wait till someone comes out. — Sashankh (@leosash) March 3, 2023 Credit: Twitter

It’s better to have unisex toilet — Krishna Khandelwal (@KRISHNA0692) March 3, 2023 Credit: Twitter

That sign is like entrance examination question. It is difficult! — Abhinav (@SlathiaAbhinav) March 4, 2023 Credit: Twitter

ADVERTISEMENT I am not sure how this isn’t obvious. — MinotaurOnLucy (@minotauronlucy) March 3, 2023 Credit: Twitter

I have seen worst- one door had a nut, one had a bolt. 🔩 — Armeetsinghchhatwal (@Armeetsinghchh1) March 3, 2023 Credit: Twitter

Interior Designers should calm the fuck down.. 2-3 times i have mistook the signs and went inside women's washroom because of shitty washroom indicators .. https://t.co/vFwEiy3UFZ — kanneertikka (@did_i_stutter_m) March 4, 2023 Credit: Twitter

🤦🏾‍♂️ which “ bright “ mind came up with this!! https://t.co/8SdJIV4GUM — Nagesh Kamath (@inageshk) March 3, 2023 Credit: Twitter

Or just have individual non-gendered bathrooms ffs https://t.co/BfQmnzjH7w — The Legendary Sue (@sunayanaroy) March 3, 2023 Credit: Twitter