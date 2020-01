Seducing someone is quite an art and looks like Twitter is finding new and quirky ways to renew that art with #SeduceSomeoneInFourWords.

So naturally, Twitter users have taken it upon their creative heads to talk about it and make it trending. Here are some of the best ones.

Chai ban gayi hai #SeduceSomeoneInFourWords — ScoopWhoop (@ScoopWhoop) January 16, 2020

This government sucks balls. #SeduceSomeoneInFourWords — Arushi Kapoor (@curlmoohi) January 16, 2020

Aap chronology samajh jaiye. #SeduceSomeoneInFourWords — Arushi Kapoor (@curlmoohi) January 16, 2020

#SeduceSomeoneInFourWords



I can do laundry. — Mark In SoCal (@mlzema) January 16, 2020

#ILoveThisHashtag