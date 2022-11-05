If Wild Wild Country ever got a season 2, it’d be shot in Noida cos folks in there are leading a pretty WILD life. No less than a mini Khatron Ke Khiladi episode with rampant gunshots and inhabitable air becoming quite an everyday reality since people are cracking jokes about it in the Twitterverse.
A user has shared what sexting with somebody from Noida is like, and Twitter is in splits.
You’re new to the city, and you’re in the moment with your partner when you hear a gunshot, and your partner’s like, “So, what? Carry on!”
Here’s how people are reacting.
Toughest competitor speaking.
So, who’s shifting to Noida?
