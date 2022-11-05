If Wild Wild Country ever got a season 2, it’d be shot in Noida cos folks in there are leading a pretty WILD life. No less than a mini Khatron Ke Khiladi episode with rampant gunshots and inhabitable air becoming quite an everyday reality since people are cracking jokes about it in the Twitterverse.

A user has shared what sexting with somebody from Noida is like, and Twitter is in splits.

sexting w someone living in Noida pic.twitter.com/5aiTYoN52B — cheesecake h0e (@stfubilli) November 4, 2022

You’re new to the city, and you’re in the moment with your partner when you hear a gunshot, and your partner’s like, “So, what? Carry on!”

Here’s how people are reacting.

i knew there was a reason i stopped sexting w men https://t.co/joOJtHdWoI — hyena😈🛐 (@hetcrym) November 5, 2022

Life in a nutshell https://t.co/sVUcjKqBKf — Chai (@Mr_CoffeeNChai) November 5, 2022

5 mins later..

Ha bhai ab boliyo https://t.co/Hujybhz35J — Ro doesn't care (@Rohittssh) November 4, 2022

Noida walo ke jeevan me cumshot nahi gun shot hi likhe hain😭 https://t.co/hxx343YmU3 — pighalti tatti (@HaggteZakhm) November 4, 2022

Toughest competitor speaking.

See this is why i am letting my WFH continue… 😟 https://t.co/zHnaGW5rHm — Kenny Talks Rap (and occasionally Football) (@atal_pundit) November 4, 2022

Not the "Wait I'm coming" you were expecting https://t.co/7z2ddB1yKl — Saloni (@stillnotsaloni) November 4, 2022

THIS HAPPENED WITH ME ONCE I WAS GETTING IT GOING WITH THIS GIRL AND I HEARD A GUNSHOT OUTSIDE LMFAOOO https://t.co/FPrVxijFyA — mugshawty (@impoppyxx) November 4, 2022

So, who’s shifting to Noida?