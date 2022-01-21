Shark Tank India has become the talk of the town recently. The business reality show is the adaptation of Shark Tank, an American reality show.

It's a good thing that the show is starting entrepreneurship conversations in Indian households. And Twitteratis are keeping up with the hype of the show, as we see #SharkTankIndia is always trending. 

Here's a look at some Shark Tank India memes that every desi household can relate to. 

Have you watched the show yet?

