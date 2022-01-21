Shark Tank India has become the talk of the town recently. The business reality show is the adaptation of Shark Tank, an American reality show.
It's a good thing that the show is starting entrepreneurship conversations in Indian households. And Twitteratis are keeping up with the hype of the show, as we see #SharkTankIndia is always trending.
Here's a look at some Shark Tank India memes that every desi household can relate to.
#SharkTankIndia #sharktankindiamemes #SharkTank pic.twitter.com/6h82VXsMIA— Rhea Thatte (@RheaThatte) January 11, 2022
Me watching people in their 20's asking for an 10cr Valuations#SharkTankIndia pic.twitter.com/MOgbu9KAcE— Rishabh shah (@Pun_Intended___) January 17, 2022
Sharks among themselves -— Preyas Srivastava (@PreyasSrivastav) January 20, 2022
Idea nahi entrepreneur Acha hona chaie!
Sharks to entrepreneurs -
Tere idea mei dum nahi hai!#SharkTankIndia #SharkTankIndiamemes pic.twitter.com/JMBYS13Zam
We wish you all the best😜 #SharkTankIndia pic.twitter.com/gSfHs0NOmp#SharkTankIndia— Nora (@Just_a_tweetx) January 20, 2022
After all the sharks says "I'm out"— Mufeed (@mufeed_gunner) January 20, 2022
I just want the startup entrepreneur to be like "Merko kaha paisa manta hai " #SharkTankIndia #SharkTankIndiaOnSonyTV #SharkTank #SharkTankmemes pic.twitter.com/QwD10Bqk13
Wish life was as easy as " I have lot of money but due to bla bla bla...I am out" !! #SharkTankIndia— Male-O-Drama (@SwapnilAnil) January 21, 2022
Love your Kindness ❤️@namitathapar— Ishita (@ishi1198) January 21, 2022
But this is hilarious 😂#SharkTankIndia #SharkTank #shark pic.twitter.com/nh2scAZ6Hu
Sharks after the contestants are done briefing about their products/ideas #SharkTankIndia pic.twitter.com/WMcPD00Rbn— Ankush jain (@thejainsaab) January 18, 2022
SHARKTANK INDIA IN NUTSHELL:#SharkTank #SharkTankIndia #SonyLIV pic.twitter.com/sLCRtmkNap— Preal958 (@puru958) January 21, 2022
My Friend Hyping me Up for Another #indvspak match and #maukamauka— Kuntesh Bhatt (@bhattkuntesh) January 21, 2022
Me who is still Recovering from our last Loss. #SharkTankIndia #ICC pic.twitter.com/KPMUsynyH9
If "sach kadwa hota hain" had a face !!!@Ashneer_Grover @namitathapar— Rohan Agrawal (@rohan_marwari) January 19, 2022
#SharkTankIndia pic.twitter.com/qc3oNlE5mB
SHARK TANK INDIA #SharkTankIndia #SharkTankIndiaOnSonyTV #SharkTank pic.twitter.com/BRVqALAjXQ— cybervikash (@cybervikash_) January 15, 2022
Ashneer Grover expressing his emotions #SharkTankIndia pic.twitter.com/ocjN5NjwH8— manyasi✨ (@Spaceghost004) January 17, 2022
Me telling my problems to my freinds and asking them any solutions.— Burhan Bohra😷 (@BurhanBohra98) January 21, 2022
My Freinds :#sharktankindia pic.twitter.com/WCbYxzSiNi
When you are enjoying the ice cream of the entrepreneur & then he suddenly ask for an 1200cr valuation #SharkTankIndia pic.twitter.com/jnb9tVdHhE— Rishabh shah (@Pun_Intended___) January 18, 2022
#SharkTankIndia judges when they want to combine and give an offer pic.twitter.com/8ZnQp9nTjY— Vishnu Olety (@VishnuOlety) January 15, 2022
Ashneer Grover's attitude throughout #SharkTankIndia pic.twitter.com/5CLzuTG4de— Ashneer Grover (@MemesByMehul) January 14, 2022
When you want to order a pizza and look for offers.— dominos_india (@dominos_india) January 16, 2022
Domino's:#SharkTankIndia #DominosIndia pic.twitter.com/WLtYeI1fIv
No one— Hypocrite अभिषेक 🔱 (@Sexyano_Donald0) January 18, 2022
Ashneer Grover in #SharkTankIndia: pic.twitter.com/X8cewNmLu2
Namita Thapar when a female entrepreneur walks in#SharkTankIndia pic.twitter.com/rfq3gtvD5j— Ashneer Grover (@MemesByMehul) January 14, 2022
#SharkTankIndia— Honey_2014 (@Honey20148) January 16, 2022
Me:Kal se no time waste on social media,focus only on studies!!
Instagram & Twitter's Notification: pic.twitter.com/KCwgxEloQv
My father after seeing me studying from YouTube all day #SharkTankIndia pic.twitter.com/3R0IRP51Lq— PULKIT (@boyinspacez) January 20, 2022
Have you watched the show yet?
