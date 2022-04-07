Shashi Tharoor, once again, has grabbed Twitterati's attention. This time not for his extraordinary words but merely for not paying attention to Farooq Abdullah's speech in the parliament.
In the viral clip, Shashi Tharoor is seen speaking to NCP MP Supriya Sule, and the next thing we see is Twitter has found a new meme template. From work-life memes, IPL to studies, we have a lot to chuckle at.
It all started from here:
And here's how it's going now:
@ShashiTharoor— @Mithun (@MithunIND) April 7, 2022
Work life balance from Shashi Tharoor..... pic.twitter.com/aYcCR3kmEJ
Shashi Tharoor teaching us that work life balance is important pic.twitter.com/yDflm544OF— AIl India Memes (@allindiamemes) April 6, 2022
Typical Back benchers doing timepass 🤣#ShashiTharoor pic.twitter.com/66H8tvM873— Sanskari आत्मनिर्भर Launda 😷 (@verysanskari) April 5, 2022
Current situation of #MumbaiIndians and #ChennaiSuperKings in IPL2022#IPL #IPL2022 #MIvKKR #KKRvMI #patcummins #shashitharoor #RohitSharma𓃵 pic.twitter.com/QwKQ6vwXRF— Lakshya Pandey (@LakshyaPandey20) April 6, 2022
All you need to find is your Shashi Tharoor#shashitharoor pic.twitter.com/9gEthzqLhb— Pulkita Verma🇮🇳 (@pulkita_verma_) April 6, 2022
Men will be men featuring #ShashiTharoor pic.twitter.com/LwkZtZF6D1— Karishma mehta (@karudoshi) April 6, 2022
Someone should direct #Shashitharoor FILES pic.twitter.com/f8V5up4yEw— Nilotpal -Specially Abled Champion (@nilotpalm3) April 7, 2022
Patience, perseverance and dedication.— Soyam Gupta (@SoyamGupta06) April 6, 2022
the focus I need in my life #shashitharoor pic.twitter.com/sHC56f1rzE
Meanwhile Me 🤭😴 @ShashiTharoor @supriya_sule #Parliament #LokSabha #ShashiTharoor #SupriyaSule https://t.co/rTbvYNc9Eq pic.twitter.com/WgsJ23XJpE— Om Ratna 🕉🇮🇳 (@OmRatna6) April 6, 2022
Just like this, you should focus on your goal, no matter what the circumstances.#ShashiTharoor— Rijul Magotra🇮🇳 (@RijulJK) April 6, 2022
#LokSabha pic.twitter.com/IOsFgKp7Zi
As a photographer, I work for many Pre-wedding shoots.— గుడుంబా సత్తి (@GudumbaSatti) April 7, 2022
I can strongly say, @ShashiTharoor posed better than every Groom I worked with.#ShashiTharoor #LokSabha pic.twitter.com/5nv96MTKUQ
#ShashiTharoor be like -— Memes (@memesaremuse) April 6, 2022
“dekhun main tuje yaa sunoo MP ko , mushkilon main hai ye dil mera” pic.twitter.com/r6RVAlHcTr
If back benches are not listening or serious how could you aspect we are?@abdullah_0mar https://t.co/CwfODD0NrC— Jitendra Singh (@Jitendr07497645) April 7, 2022
