Shashi Tharoor, once again, has grabbed Twitterati's attention. This time not for his extraordinary words but merely for not paying attention to Farooq Abdullah's speech in the parliament. 

In the viral clip, Shashi Tharoor is seen speaking to NCP MP Supriya Sule, and the next thing we see is Twitter has found a new meme template. From work-life memes, IPL to studies, we have a lot to chuckle at.  

It all started from here:

And here's how it's going now:

Read more: 11 Times Shashi Tharoor Floored Us With His Sass And Wit.