Shashi Tharoor, once again, has grabbed Twitterati's attention. This time not for his extraordinary words but merely for not paying attention to Farooq Abdullah's speech in the parliament.

In the viral clip, Shashi Tharoor is seen speaking to NCP MP Supriya Sule, and the next thing we see is Twitter has found a new meme template. From work-life memes, IPL to studies, we have a lot to chuckle at.

It all started from here:

It was a great speech by Farooq Abdullah. Must listen for everyone. @ShashiTharoor pic.twitter.com/STQe0yulxG — Farrago Abdullah (@abdullah_0mar) April 6, 2022

And here's how it's going now:

Shashi Tharoor teaching us that work life balance is important pic.twitter.com/yDflm544OF — AIl India Memes (@allindiamemes) April 6, 2022

All you need to find is your Shashi Tharoor#shashitharoor pic.twitter.com/9gEthzqLhb — Pulkita Verma🇮🇳 (@pulkita_verma_) April 6, 2022

Patience, perseverance and dedication.

the focus I need in my life #shashitharoor pic.twitter.com/sHC56f1rzE — Soyam Gupta (@SoyamGupta06) April 6, 2022

Just like this, you should focus on your goal, no matter what the circumstances.#ShashiTharoor

#LokSabha pic.twitter.com/IOsFgKp7Zi — Rijul Magotra🇮🇳 (@RijulJK) April 6, 2022

As a photographer, I work for many Pre-wedding shoots.



I can strongly say, @ShashiTharoor posed better than every Groom I worked with.#ShashiTharoor #LokSabha pic.twitter.com/5nv96MTKUQ — గుడుంబా సత్తి (@GudumbaSatti) April 7, 2022

#ShashiTharoor be like -



“dekhun main tuje yaa sunoo MP ko , mushkilon main hai ye dil mera” pic.twitter.com/r6RVAlHcTr — Memes (@memesaremuse) April 6, 2022

If back benches are not listening or serious how could you aspect we are?@abdullah_0mar https://t.co/CwfODD0NrC — Jitendra Singh (@Jitendr07497645) April 7, 2022

Read more: 11 Times Shashi Tharoor Floored Us With His Sass And Wit.