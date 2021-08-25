No. Not for his extraordinary vocabulary where even a dictionary feels short of words. This time its memes! Shashi Tharoor sportingly welcomed memes on his Onam celebrations on Twitter.

He recently shared images of him performing rituals at his ancestral house. Where he offered a 'Niramala' at Elevanchery Bhagavathy Kshetram, he also mentioned smashing the ritual coconut and praying to the Naga god.

Source: Twitter

It all started with one coconut image and, people are going gaga about it. This was the post he originally shared.

And here's how they look like now.

Netizens have appreciated him for this. Here's what they are saying.

He never fails to impress us.