No. Not for his extraordinary vocabulary where even a dictionary feels short of words. This time its memes! Shashi Tharoor sportingly welcomed memes on his Onam celebrations on Twitter.

He recently shared images of him performing rituals at his ancestral house. Where he offered a 'Niramala' at Elevanchery Bhagavathy Kshetram, he also mentioned smashing the ritual coconut and praying to the Naga god.

It all started with one coconut image and, people are going gaga about it. This was the post he originally shared.



And then offered a “Niramala” at the Elevanchery Bhagavathy Kshetram a few minutes from my ancestral home (where I also smashed a ritual coconut & prayed to the Naga gods worshipped by all Nairs). #Onam blessings to all especially those suffering in these troubled times. pic.twitter.com/2rJuKVPEHl — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) August 21, 2021

And here's how they look like now.

Pity roger pic.twitter.com/tqXIacml4y — Mullah Cousin Baradar (@cousin_baradar) August 25, 2021

Credits to the editor for showing @ShashiTharoor a powerful muscular man. pic.twitter.com/k2ACadTmg7 — Akul Jaiswal (@akul_jaiswal) August 24, 2021

Mother of all Shashi Tharoor memes😊@ShashiTharoor Sir Please RT pic.twitter.com/k5OsGTxrcf — Sudhir🏌️‍♂️🇮🇳 (@seriousfunnyguy) August 25, 2021

Netizens have appreciated him for this. Here's what they are saying.



Mind is the strongest muscle and you have that muscle very much sharp... — Hassnain Alvi (@HassnainAlvi3) August 25, 2021

The 'COCO-NUTRAJ' 🥥 — Kiran Kumar Madan 🇮🇳 (@kirankrmadan) August 25, 2021

Nariyal Man 😀 — Laljee (@rants_lalp) August 25, 2021

He isn’t someone who would mind a laugh or two! — Prashant M Jain (@CoimbatoreJain) August 25, 2021

This one is hilarious 😁😂😂 — F1 - FORMULA ONE (@AtmanirbharF1) August 25, 2021

He never fails to impress us.